Oil, gas reform needed to protect public lands, sporting traditions

In Montana, we are fortunate to have access to some of the most iconic public lands in the country. As a lifelong hunter and angler, I rely on these rivers, streams, and forests to pursue my passions.

Public lands sustain the Montanan way of life, and we deserve policies that protect them and responsibly manage their use. Unfortunately, the current federal oil and gas leasing system is broken, and fails to protect these valuable areas while while also harming taxpayers through wasteful policies. The Biden administration’s recent decision to pause new oil and gas leasing recognizes the value that wildlife and outdoor recreation activities bring to Montana and offers an important opportunity to make crucial changes to this system.

A major problem that this system has perpetuated, especially in Montana, is noncompetitive leasing: a loophole that allows oil and gas companies to lease public lands for cut-rate prices. In just the last four years, less than half of all proposed acres in Montana sold at a competitive auction; the acres that were not sold then became available to oil and gas companies for a paltry $1.50 an acre. Not only does this harmful practice waste limited government resources, it also prioritizes public lands for oil and gas rather than conservation or recreation.