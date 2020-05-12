Old Glory, the American spirit and looking forward

"Old Glory" is a visible symbol of our citizenship in America. Whether our place of birth or our home through naturalization, when we recite the “Pledge of Allegiance,” we are announcing our respect and loyalty to the flag and the country it represents.
For over 240 years, the Stars and Stripes has been unifying, motivating and comforting. It has consoled its recipient when presented to the family of one who gave his or her all in the service of this country. Seeing it wave should give every American a sense of pride.
In Montana, summer means barbecues and picnics with friends and loved ones. It means attending a rodeo where the flag is carried on horseback around the arena while John Wayne's "Why I Love Her" is played over the loud speaker. The rider starts slowly at a walk, builds up speed and when Wayne states, "God's Wide Sky." the horse races at full speed around the arena and stops to face the crowd. Everyone then stands for the National Anthem. God bless the American Rodeo for honoring our flag and the country in such a visible way.
As children, the flag touched our lives. We learned to put our hand over our heart and recite the "Pledge of Allegiance." For those who join the military or work in public service, pledging to the flag is an integral part of one’s daily routine. Whatever our calling, as Americans, now, more than ever, we need to look for ways to unite as a people. But we are constantly told that we are a divided country. We have two camps, the liberals and conservatives, the Democrats and the Republicans, the “haves” and the “have-nots.”
No matter which camp, we have all been affected by an invisible enemy. It has attacked us and taken so many lives in this country and throughout the world. As we begin to recover from this scourge, isn’t it more important than ever to find common ground in the fact that we are all Americans?
We are still suffering from the negative economic aftermath created by the coronavirus. But it is time to heal, to smile, to greet each other and move forward. We must not have an attitude of fear or despair. Share a friendly comment with others you meet in a coffee shop or in a grocery store. America was built upon our faith in God and in its people. Our hopes and dreams lie within each one of us. Every citizen, not just our elected officials has the responsibility to help unite our great nation.
On Memorial Day, fly the flag; stand before Old Glory and remember our fallen heroes. Reflect upon the crisis we have been going through and consider these words: "When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a nation — freedom, equality, justice, and hope” (Ronald Reagan).
Our flag represents our country, but most of all, it represents the spirit of the American people. It is a symbol of freedom and the desire of all men and women to have a say in their destiny. Although suffering and war have no holiday, we must not become complacent and accept one crisis after another as normal. Our freedom is very fragile. Given away or neglected, it can be lost forever. Let us affirm a commitment to make sure that doesn't happen.
Look to Old Glory as a means to unite us, to rally and seriously reflect upon the blessings and sacrifices it represents. It is time to look forward — because as Americans, that’s what we do.
Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
