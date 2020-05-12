Old Glory, the American spirit and looking forward

No matter which camp, we have all been affected by an invisible enemy. It has attacked us and taken so many lives in this country and throughout the world. As we begin to recover from this scourge, isn’t it more important than ever to find common ground in the fact that we are all Americans?

We are still suffering from the negative economic aftermath created by the coronavirus. But it is time to heal, to smile, to greet each other and move forward. We must not have an attitude of fear or despair. Share a friendly comment with others you meet in a coffee shop or in a grocery store. America was built upon our faith in God and in its people. Our hopes and dreams lie within each one of us. Every citizen, not just our elected officials has the responsibility to help unite our great nation.

On Memorial Day, fly the flag; stand before Old Glory and remember our fallen heroes. Reflect upon the crisis we have been going through and consider these words: "When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a nation — freedom, equality, justice, and hope” (Ronald Reagan).