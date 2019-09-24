It’s no secret that our Montana population is aging. In fact, by the year 2030, more than one in five people in the U.S. will be age 65 or older and Montana will rank between third and fifth in the nation per capita for the highest older adult population. All across the country, older adults rely on programs and services funded by the Older Americans Act. These programs help older folks live healthier and more independent lives as they age.
The Older Americans Act is due to be reauthorized by Congress and negotiations have already been underway in both the House and Senate to get this act passed. The deadline for passage is coming up at the end of the month by Sept. 30. The Montana Area Agencies on Aging hope that Montanans across the state will call on our members of Congress to support increased funding for this crucial piece of legislation.
The vital Older Americans Act (OAA) dollars sent to states and communities every year provide a wide range of services that prevent unnecessary nursing home placement, promote healthy aging and help people age with independence and dignity where they want to be, in their homes and communities. The OAA helps millions of older adults each year by providing in-home supportive services that assist them with bathing, getting dressed or maintaining a clean and safe home. It provides transportation programs to keep older adults engaged in their communities and with Montana being such a rural state, this is a critical issue for those who don’t live near public transportation.
OAA-supported home-delivered Meals on Wheels or senior dining at seniors centers supports the nutritional and social needs of older adults, while evidence-based community programs and County Councils on Aging help people manage their chronic conditions, prevent falls, and provide information and resources. OAA Programs also prevent elder abuse and exploitation, and provide valuable information on finances, fraud, and Medicare and Medicaid. Family caregiver supports offered through OAA help those who help older adults.
The Montana Area Agencies on Aging and older adult advocates across the country are calling on Congress to support and expand the Older Americans Act. Please call your legislators using the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and ask to be connected to Sens. Steve Daines, Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte.
In growing the financial capacity of the OAA and its programs, our nation will demonstrate its commitment to older adults in every community in Montana.