Olszewski goes extra mile to earn Montanans' trust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m biased, but even if Dr. Al Olszewski wasn’t my big brother, what other candidate would buy a bus, put his face on it and drive it around our large state of Montana?

Before COVID-19, he went out personally to earn the trust of Montana’s citizens. Can you even imagine what he’ll do for Montana if he’s elected? I know, because being his little sister, I’ve always looked up to my brother. I know his character and often wonder how I’m related to him. He’s humble and kind.

Being the oldest of seven children, Al was our role model. He gave his best at everything.

My dad laid carpet for a living and sacrificed much to provide for our family. My mom did as well. She worked at home raising us. After she got us through school, she went back and became an licensed practical nurse. Both of my parents gave us the gifts that truly matter in life; faith in Jesus, a loving family and the knowledge that a hard work ethic, combined with a quality education is a gift and can be the key out of poverty.

These humble beginnings made Al the man he is today. He will fight for those who have nothing, or have it hard, because he knows what it’s like to go without.