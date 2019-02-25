My wife and best friend of 30 years, Emily, passed away from cancer almost three months ago. I miss her beyond words. That’s not why I’m writing. I’m writing this to inform you parents that your children can be prevented from going through what my beautiful wife endured by getting them a simple vaccine.
It wasn’t available back then or her death and many others could have been prevented. If I can educate just one of you and you get your child vaccinated, it’s a beginning. It’s my mission in life now to educate parents and get vaccinated as many children as I possibly can.
Every child between the ages of 11 and 12 needs the HPV vaccine. You are failing them as a parent if you fail to do this. This vaccine is over 97 percent effective at preventing infection with the types of HPV that cause most HPV cancers when given before your child is exposed to the virus.
There are six types of cancers that are preventable with this vaccine. They are cervical, vaginal and vulval cancers in women; penile cancer in men; throat cancers in men and women and anal cancer in men and women. This virus is so common that it will infect most people at some point in their lives.
The HPV vaccine is cancer prevention, it is safe it is for both boys and girls and is recommended at ages 11 or 12. It is given in two shots six to 12 months apart. It does not contain harmful ingredients and does not cause fertility issues. Please do not be misled by the scare tactics of those who believe in not vaccinating their children.
Just look at what’s going on around us by these children who have not been vaccinated. Not only are they getting sick but they’re infecting others. Please do the right thing for your children and get them vaccinated from these six horrible types of cancers.
I pray that not one more child grows up and goes through the things that my wife went through. The chemo treatments, the immunotherapy, the hair loss and the list goes on.
If you have any questions and would more information, or would like me to speak to your group I can be reached at the Drummond Motel either in person or by phone. Please help me to get every child vaccinated.