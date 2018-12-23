On the Sunday before Christmas, darkness descended as I drove from Salmon, Idaho, and crested the top of Lost Trail Pass. It was pitch dark and getting cold when I got the girls nestled into the back seat, strapped in and tucked under blankies.
Snow began to blow as we turned north toward Missoula. I checked the rear-view mirror. Two sets of eyes filled with anticipation and uncertainty, peeking from mounds of blankets, peered back at me. The first of my to-do list checked off, I questioned the sanity of this mission. Driving away from home on the longest night of the year in weather that was deteriorating and with two toddlers was fraught with peril. I swallowed my anxiety and said as confidently as I could, “What do you want to do tonight?” Under my breath I added, “besides becoming a news story about a crazy grandfather who took his granddaughters out into a blizzard.”
“Go to the merry-go-round” came the reply in unison from the back seat.
We had taken them there many times in the past. A real old-fashioned carousel, it was a civic success story for Missoula. The local wood carvers trying to outdo one another, the business and nonprofit sector along with the city coming together to create a fantasy surrounded by the Clark Fork River green belt. It wasn’t likely to be open late Sunday in midwinter.
We had to first find their father, who was couch-surfing in Missoula. I was a little apprehensive. He didn’t or couldn’t answer his phone much of the time. On other trips through Missoula we had failed to connect. But this time was easy. We met at the Good Food Store parking lot, then headed toward what I was sure was a closed carousel.
It was four hours until the bus our daughter Hanna was on was scheduled to arrive. Considering the two major passes on the bus route, I had little hope that the ETA had any relationship to Mountain Standard Time. How would we pass the hours on a cold, dark Sunday night in Missoula?
I was astounded and grateful when we pulled in the parking lot to see the carousel lit up and hear the calliope blaring. As we approached the door, it became clear that this was a private party. Dare we ask if we could crash it?
There was never any doubt. We were welcomed with open arms. Like the prodigal son, we were shown tables of food and given seats on the most colorful steeds as they pranced around to joyful tunes. The youth group from a nearby Catholic church was having a Christmas party and we were like the shepherds of old who came in from the cold to find love and joy.
The party wound down. We had time to kill. Why we chose Walmart is lost to me. The store was empty except for the drivers of electric forklifts restocking shelves, a cashier or two standing guard over their silent barcode scanner, the guy driving the floor scrubber and a few lost Christmas pilgrims in search of that perfect gift that would fit within their credit card limit.
We soon found ourselves in the bike aisle and, to our amazement and delight, they weren’t chained or cabled together. In fact, there was nothing to keep small, agile children from finding one that fit and taking it for a test ride. For the second time that night, they were gliding around. The authorized drivers in the store would smile and wave, thankful for something to break the boredom. Security never showed up to put a damper on the fun.
We, of our own choice, returned to the car and proceeded to the bus station in case, by miracle, the bus was on time. We parked in our cocoon where we could see the buses come and go. The night was not bitterly cold and running the car for a few minutes at a time kept us warm under blankets. After singing some songs, sleep overtook us. I woke to see a bus disgorging passengers, wobbling, trying to find their land legs on the icy ground.
With my passenger list complete and all the seatbelts buckled, we pointed the car south toward Salmon. Up the river, through the woods, over the pass through blasts of blowing snow and untracked powder, home we went — carefully, thankful and in wonder of our good fortune.