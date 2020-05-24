On energy, power and time

The 20-megawatt statement ignores the distinction between power and energy. Power and energy are as different as speed and distance. They are as different as miles per gallon and gallons. Units such as watts, kilowatts, horsepower and megawatts quantify power. By a similar token, the joule, calorie, BTU, therm and kilowatt hour quantify energy. We measure time with hours, minutes, seconds, days.

Regarding the energy bill, if HyperBlock were paying a typical residential rate of 12.5 cents per kWh as most Missoulians do, their annual electricity bill would have been $21.9 million per year. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t quite that high. I don’t know precisely what HyperBlock was paying for electricity. NorthWestern Energy and Energy Keepers do. Typically, larger consumers pay less per unit energy in exchange for the security of consistent income. McDonald’s has a similar “supersize me” policy.

How to wrap our minds around power? Look at the Clark Fork. At 20,000 cubic feet per second, it’s at about two megawatts. Ten Clark Fork Rivers could power HyperBlock. On a sunny day, about 20 city blocks covered in solar panels could run HyperBlock. One coal car could power HyperBlock for five days.

If all 100,000 Missoula County folks were to hop on exercise bicycles and pedal at a steady clip (200 watts) all day, every day, and all night, without sleeping, and boost our typical caloric intake from 2,500 calories per day to a little over 4,000 calories per day, we too could keep a little plant like HyperBlock running.

Dr. Bradley Layton holds a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, practices engineering under his professional engineering licenses, formerly served as director of the University of Montana Energy Technology Program and authored "Zero Waste in the Last Best Place."

