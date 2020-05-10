On Mother's Day, proud to support Whitney Williams for governor

It’s Mother’s Day, which always makes me think about my mom, who died young.
This year I’m overwhelmed by the thought of how proud my mom would be that my daughter Whitney Williams is running for governor of Montana.
As a young mother, the kids — Griff, Erin and Whitney — tagged along with me, every day, while I was active in politics and in service to our community. From a very young age, they learned by seeing that activism and service to others mattered. I worked hard to be sure that my daughters saw themselves as future leaders — and I hoped the barriers facing women would go away.
Rather than be discouraged, as I am, that these problems still exist, Whitney took on the challenge to run for the state's highest office and become our party's first female governor.
Whitney’s a doer. As a sixth-generation Montanan, she’s respectful of Montana’s history and generations of men and women who chose public service. She’s dedicated herself to helping people to embrace the potential of their future.
As a young woman, she worked for the Hotel and Restaurant Employees union to preserve and archive the remarkable history of the Women’s Protective Union; held public service jobs in both the White House and Montana Legislature; and worked for Casey Family programs helping foster kids.
As a mom, I was so impressed that she created her own successful business, took on difficult challenges, and helped people who are struggling. When challenges seemed impossible to overcome, Whitney became even more motivated to solve them. For decades, Whitney has brought unlikely allies together and helped improve lives for folks around the world.
As Whitney worked to solve complex international and domestic challenges, she was exposed to a multitude of women leaders and was impressed by how they lead and govern. She believes in the importance of leading, listening, and showing up. And when she was encouraged to run for governor, that’s what she did.
My hope is that mothers across Montana will think of this election as a turning point for a new generation of leadership. Many of us have raised strong, competent daughters to know they could be anything they wanted. Even governor. Whitney’s compassion, leadership, and strengths are not new to me.
So, for Mother’s Day, let’s all ask our kids to use their ballot and vote "yes" for Whitney for governor.
Carol Williams was Montana's first female Senate majority leader. She is the mother of Whitney Williams, a Democratic candidate for governor.
