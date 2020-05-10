On Mother's Day, proud to support Whitney Williams for governor

As a mom, I was so impressed that she created her own successful business, took on difficult challenges, and helped people who are struggling. When challenges seemed impossible to overcome, Whitney became even more motivated to solve them. For decades, Whitney has brought unlikely allies together and helped improve lives for folks around the world.

As Whitney worked to solve complex international and domestic challenges, she was exposed to a multitude of women leaders and was impressed by how they lead and govern. She believes in the importance of leading, listening, and showing up. And when she was encouraged to run for governor, that’s what she did.

My hope is that mothers across Montana will think of this election as a turning point for a new generation of leadership. Many of us have raised strong, competent daughters to know they could be anything they wanted. Even governor. Whitney’s compassion, leadership, and strengths are not new to me.

So, for Mother’s Day, let’s all ask our kids to use their ballot and vote ​"yes"​ for Whitney for governor.

Carol Williams was Montana's first female Senate majority leader. She is the mother of Whitney Williams, a Democratic candidate for governor.

