One sad thing all Montanans share: Horrible broadband

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My work as a consumer protection attorney requires me to travel a lot, which allows me to see the many beautiful places and the many pleasant faces across Montana. I’ve found that there are very few similarities among the cities and towns and our friends, neighbors and strangers within the 630-miles-wide and 255-miles-tall borders of Montana. Each is unique and special. Yet, there is one universally true thing that all Montanans share: Our broadband access to the internet is horrible. Specifically, we rank dead last — 50th in the nation — for broadband internet access.

I’ve heard the joke, “Hey, the Internet is going to be big someday. Somebody should let Montana know.” It’d be funny if it weren’t so true. Even in some of our largest communities, the investment in broadband infrastructure is either non-existent or so spotty that it is not even worth trying to make a call or send an email.

Don’t get me wrong. Like most Montanans, my family and I enjoy getting off the grid and I am often glad when hiking that I can’t get a phone call or email. Still, when we need to be connected, every one of our communities and tribal nations should have access to high-quality, universal broadband.