Online and hybrid learning are becoming an increasingly important way for Montanans to access high quality education. These programs add to the amazing opportunities that were already available in traditional face-to-face instruction at our colleges and universities. However, this new technology and increased access to education for Montanans poses questions about how online education compares to traditional, face-to-face instruction.
Education is constantly evolving and adapting its use of new technologies. Distance learning has existed for centuries; the University of London first offered distance degrees in the mid-1800s, through correspondence courses. As technologies evolve, opportunities to use technology for education emerge. As a child, I learned how to do complex calculations on a slide rule, and I remember heated discussions about the educational impacts of allowing students to use the new “electronic calculators.”
Online learning is an incredible complement to our traditional model, one that can bring educational and personal development opportunities to people who can’t travel to a campus. Much of Montana is classified as a higher education “desert,” meaning that many communities are more than 60 miles away from a college or university. The Montana University System places a high priority on providing access to high quality, accessible and affordable education to all Montanans, and online learning helps us reach all corners of the state. Online learning opportunities will play a critical role in helping Montana achieve Gov. Steve Bullock’s goal of increasing the percentage of our population with a college credential from 40 percent to 60 percent.
Since 2001, UMOnline has promoted and supported excellence and innovation in online teaching and learning. UMOnline programs use the most effective and accessible online learning approaches for a range of students. These include general education courses, such as Jeff Brandt’s highly sought “History of Rock and Roll,” courses within a student’s major that complement the learning they do in the classroom, and entire degree programs, such as our B.A. in Media Arts and our Masters in Public Administration. UMOnline also offers courses for lifelong learners, such as our beekeeping program which enrolls professionals and amateurs from around the world. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UM (MOLLI) recently added distance courses to engage participants in Hamilton and Butte. The Montana Digital Academy helps high schools expand their offerings by providing access to Advanced Placement and specialized electives. Students can access classes whenever and wherever they need, which eliminates schedule conflicts, expands academic options and enhances educational equity across Montana.
There is a misconception that online learning is perhaps inherently less effective than face to face instruction. According to a 2018 Education Advisory Board white paper, “A U.S. Department of Education meta-analysis of research that compared and evaluated the quality of blended, online and face-to-face instruction found that, on average, students in online learning conditions performed better than their peers in face-to-face courses. However, these differences cannot solely be attributed to the modality of instruction because online and blended courses often include additional learning time and instructional elements.”
The reality is that face-to-face and online education can both be extremely effective. Neither is inherently better than the other, overall. There are advantages with each for specific contexts and goals. Neither is the only best choice for all situations, so we must do both exceptionally well. At the University of Montana, we strive to provide high quality opportunities for learners at all stages of their lives. Our online programs are designed to meet learners wherever they are; whenever they need to learn.