Online-only opinion: Bill titles undermine criticism

I read with interest an opinion put out by the Montana Wildlife Federation about the Senate and House bills that will endanger public lands. I have been watching what goes in Helena, and for the life of me, I didn’t remember any of them on the agenda. So, I decided to look them up. I will do this in the order of their claims.

Let’s start with House Bill 320. The claim was it is a bill "to pave the way to transfer public lands out of public hands." When I looked HB 320 up, I found that it was actually “AN ACT PROHIBITING FUTURE SALES OF LAND GRANTED OR TRANSFERRED TO THE STATE.” Not exactly as claimed.