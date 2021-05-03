Online-only opinion: Bill titles undermine criticism

I read with interest an opinion put out by the Montana Wildlife Federation about the Senate and House bills that will endanger public lands. I have been watching what goes in Helena, and for the life of me, I didn’t remember any of them on the agenda. So, I decided to look them up. I will do this in the order of their claims.
Let’s start with House Bill 320. The claim was it is a bill "to pave the way to transfer public lands out of public hands." When I looked HB 320 up, I found that it was actually “AN ACT PROHIBITING FUTURE SALES OF LAND GRANTED OR TRANSFERRED TO THE STATE.” Not exactly as claimed.
The claim: "They’ve proudly gone after public access” (Senate bills 354 and 115). The truth? SB 354 is “AN ACT REVISING LAWS RELATED TO LAND SERVITUDES AND EASEMENTS; ALLOWING THE OWNER OF A SERVIENT TENEMENT TO MARK THE SERVITUDE BOUNDARIES WITH SIGNAGE." I believe that, in plain English, that means a landowner has the right to put up signs along the easement across his property.
SB 115: "AN ACT CLARIFYING THE APPROVAL PROCESS FOR LAND AND WATER-RELATED ACQUISITIONS BY THE DEPARTMENT OF FISH, WILDLIFE, AND PARKS; REQUIRING CERTAIN EASEMENTS TO BE APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF LAND COMMISSIONERS." In reading this one, it seems that "In the case of easements for which more than $1 million in state funds will be used for the acquisition, the approval of the board of land commissioners is also required." Not as claimed.
Claim: Tried to strip millions from key public land projects. (HB 670, 683, 701 and 707). Reality? HB 670: “AN ACT GENERALLY REVISING LAWS RELATED TO THE REGULATION AND TAXATION OF MARIJUANA"; HB 683: “AN ACT REVISING THE DISTRIBUTION OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA REVENUE FOR PUBLIC PENSION PAYMENTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS;" HB 701: “AN ACT GENERALLY REVISING LAWS RELATED TO THE REGULATION AND TAXATION OF MARIJUANA"; HB 707: “AN ACT GENERALLY REVISING MARIJUANA LAWS; REVISING MARIJUANA TAXATION LAWS TO PROVIDE THAT TAXATION OCCURS AT THE WHOLESALE LEVEL." Marijuana laws are affecting public land projects? I don’t think so.
Claim: They’ve tried to build roads through national parks (HB 418). Reality? “AN ACT GENERALLY REVISING LAWS RELATED TO PROVIDING FOR THE ACCEPTANCE OF RIGHTS-OF-WAY GRANTED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT."
Claim: Overturn a citizen’s initiative to privatize wildlife held in public trust (SB 143). Reality? “AN ACT GENERALLY REVISING LAWS RELATED TO CLASS B-10 AND CLASS B-11 ELK AND DEER COMBINATION LICENSES."
Claim: Allow motorized vehicles on non-motorized trails. (HB 281). Reality? “AN ACT GENERALLY REVISING BICYCLE LAWS; REVISING THE DEFINITION OF 'ELECTRIC BICYCLE'."
I found it strange that there were such discrepancies between claims and reality, so I thought that maybe these people got the year wrong on the bills or that these people were talking about past bills. I checked past sessions all the way back to 2001 and nothing matched up. So, I am not sure what the plan was in writing that column.
What I do know is that all this division is seriously harming our country. I look across the United States and can’t understand how everyday Americans fall for the false narratives being pushed.
Instead of villainizing people with lies, how about we figure out what is truth and what isn’t, then hold those responsible for the lies responsible.
Jim Buterbaugh of Whitehall has been an organizer for Make America Great Again gatherings and American Security Rallies, and last year ran as a Republican to represent Senate District 38 in the Montana Legislature.