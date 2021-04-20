Online-only opinion: Boatload of dirty water bills heading to governor's desk

While much ado has rightfully been made of the repeated attempts to undermine and privatize Montana’s wildlife hunting access and privileges, less attention has been paid to numerous dirty water bills working their way to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk, each of which threatens fisheries, clean water, countless jobs and businesses, and our way of life.

Recent rhetoric about cutting the proverbial government red tape is a nice soundbite, but in practice will have the opposite effect of the so-called jobs and recovery focus of this session. Dirty water bills floating their way through the Legislature not only risk the livelihood of our river-based businesses, but also Montana’s $7.1 billion outdoor recreation industry and the 71,000 jobs it supports.

It’s no secret that Montana’s waterways and fisheries are under historic pressure from increased pollution to climate change to heavy use — all of which have contributed to death by a thousand cuts for some of our most cherished and valued waterways. Legislation proposed this session makes a bad situation worse.