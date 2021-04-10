Online-only opinion: Community development in Missoula County

The CDBG program can also be used to stimulate economic development activity by providing loans and grant funds to create or retain jobs for low- and moderate-income people. To address the significant fiscal impact of COVID-19 on small businesses and on the Missoula workforce, in December we made $625,000 of the CDBG Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund available for small business job retention grants. Twenty-seven Missoula County small businesses were awarded up to $25,000 each for the retention of low- and moderate-income workers. Grant recipients had experienced a 45% average decline in revenue in 2020 and had been forced to lay off a combined total of 158 employees. Without the county’s assistance, these businesses anticipated laying off another 166 employees during the first three months of 2021.

Lastly, Missoula County helped Trust Montana, a statewide community land trust, secure a $350,000 HOME grant to provide a new affordable housing program in the county. Trust Montana's Home Buyer Choice Program will assist households earning below 80% of the area median income by providing down payment assistance on a new home and placing the land into a land trust. The grant funds will ensure the homes purchased will remain affordable in perpetuity, serving as a steppingstone for households otherwise unable to move from rental to ownership.