Online-only opinion: Community development in Missoula County

In recognition of National Community Development Week, the Missoula Board of County Commissioners would like to acknowledge some of the important community development work taking place throughout the county.
Although much of the focus this past year has been on COVID response, many exciting projects have moved forward in our community, projects made possible by Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships funds available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These funds are available to Montana counties and non-entitlement cities through a Montana Department of Commerce competitive grant application process.
CDBG is a versatile funding source that helps us revitalize neighborhoods and improve residents’ quality of life. Missoula County has secured more than $2.8 million in CDBG funds over the past 12 years to support housing development, housing rehabilitation and public facilities/infrastructure projects. Locally, every $1 of CDBG funding leverages $4 in additional investment. Missoula County partners with the District XI Human Resource Council to assist low- and moderate-income households outside city limits with housing rehabilitation projects. In addition, Missoula County secured $450,000 in CDBG funding to support the YWCA of Missoula’s new family housing and domestic violence shelter that assists families experiencing homelessness and survivors of relationship violence. Most recently, Missoula County secured $450,000 in CDBG infrastructure funding to partially support the costs of the second phase of the Buena Vista Wastewater System Improvement Project.
The CDBG program can also be used to stimulate economic development activity by providing loans and grant funds to create or retain jobs for low- and moderate-income people. To address the significant fiscal impact of COVID-19 on small businesses and on the Missoula workforce, in December we made $625,000 of the CDBG Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund available for small business job retention grants. Twenty-seven Missoula County small businesses were awarded up to $25,000 each for the retention of low- and moderate-income workers. Grant recipients had experienced a 45% average decline in revenue in 2020 and had been forced to lay off a combined total of 158 employees. Without the county’s assistance, these businesses anticipated laying off another 166 employees during the first three months of 2021.
Lastly, Missoula County helped Trust Montana, a statewide community land trust, secure a $350,000 HOME grant to provide a new affordable housing program in the county. Trust Montana's Home Buyer Choice Program will assist households earning below 80% of the area median income by providing down payment assistance on a new home and placing the land into a land trust. The grant funds will ensure the homes purchased will remain affordable in perpetuity, serving as a steppingstone for households otherwise unable to move from rental to ownership.
Missoula County is committed to continuing and expanding this work in the next year with the addition of a county-specific housing specialist who is working with ECONorthwest Consulting to create an affordable housing strategy for Missoula County. The strategy will complement the work being done in the city of Missoula and will also include strategies specific to addressing housing issues in areas outside the city.
Your Missoula County commissioners are dedicated to our community and strive to continue to make Missoula County a great place to live. We encourage you to participate in the county’s annual Community Needs Assessment process in May and June, when county staff will gather public input on priorities for upcoming CDBG and HOME application cycles. Our community is not just defined by development but also the people who live here. As we celebrate community development week, we also honor those who live and work here, and we thank you for making Missoula home.
This opinion is signed by the members of the Missoula County Board of Commissioners: David Strohmaier, chair; Josh Slotnick; and Juanita Vero.