Online-only opinion: Governor's bison decision a signal of things to come

If you like to hunt or fish, the United Property Owners of Montana, or UPOM, is one of the most dangerous groups in Montana. They take a hard line, so much so that moderate Republicans have given them a wide berth. They represent the same historic forces of greed that decimated our wildlife populations in the 19th century. This small group of operatives have had an oversized impact in turning public lands into private hunting refuges for the rich. And they have never been honest about their motivations or the funds they receive from out-of-state.

We can’t let UPOM call the tune we dance to or distort the facts of bison restoration in Montana. The 2020 bison rule was intended to be a meeting ground for folks of different backgrounds to problem-solve. It was intended to create common ground, include landowners in these discussions, and eventually strengthen our wildlife legacy through thoughtful citizen-initiated proposals.

With our state’s natural conservation ethic, I believe Montanans will inevitably one day give wild bison a home outside Yellowstone National Park. But first, we need to ask our state government to get back into the business of facilitating the thoughtful and collaborative discussions that will get us there.