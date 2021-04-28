Online-only opinion: Hunters need to stop being mad about HB 637

The cards have never been more clearly laid on the table than they were last week. This bill was dead for a month, shoved in on the next-to-last day of the session, voted the same day it was introduced by both houses without public hearing in a bill that had nothing to do with outfitters. None of this is an accident and they are counting on you to not notice and not remember. Prove them wrong or stop being mad.

You likely belong to organizations that are related to the outdoors. Find out who went to battle on this, really went to battle. Ask the others you belong to why they didn’t. If they are no longer serving you as a member, get them to change, leave, or stop being mad.

My vote and your vote will not be enough; we each have to change five votes, or even 10. We all say we care about public access but what happened last week is evidence that they don’t care about public hunting or public access, they don’t care about you and they certainly don’t think you will change your vote. Prove them wrong or stop being mad.

Andrew Posewitz is a public land advocate who lives in Clancy. He served as chief of staff in the State Auditor’s Office and provided advice on Land Board issues in Montana.

