Online-only opinion: Indigenous bison, people both belong in Montana

While not apathetic to cattle rancher livelihoods and while most Montanans appreciate our vibrant beef economy, there’s no way to put this other than bluntly: it is disingenuous they should have sole public grazing rights to public lands all Montanans are supposed to enjoy, and then abuse that granted welfare as a dictatorial permission to shut down all other voices. Prior, with the overly bureaucratic, glacial implementation of steps over years of bison being proposed to be reintroduced on Montana public lands, select farmers and ranchers were simply anti-bison that whole while, period.

So when Gianforte claimed Montana’s plans “didn’t do right by farmers, ranchers and private property owners,” it was the definition of Gaslighting 101 to Montana Native American tribes who weren't consulted at all and had to hear about their own future plans for bison being introduced on treaty lands being thwarted via an Associated Press news article.

At one anti-bison bill hearing, a white woman said we will never allow bison on “our lands.” After a trans male colleague of mine testified on behalf of the animal which had been the Plains Indian lifeline for millennia, someone in the halls of the Capitol said as they passed, “We don’t want those bison here just like we don’t want them here!”

Such is the intersectionality of old prejudices against that which is indigenous in Montana. But we Indigenous folks do belong here, as do bison.

Adrian L. Jawort is Northern Cheyenne, and research and policy analyst for Montana Native Vote (aka Indigenous Vote).

