Online-only opinion: Love letter to Mother Earth

Dear Mother Earth,

What a year it has been! Last April, as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up, we isolated from each other and, at first, from you. We struggled with adapting to new ways to work, to attend school, to have dinner and find happiness. Days were filled with uncertainty, stress and sadness, and many of us did not venture far from our own backyards. In those early pandemic days, you didn’t see much of us. So, you may have felt a bit lonely too. But we knew you would be there when we needed it most.

Last summer you opened your arms wide. You gifted us with awe-inspiring vistas and wide open spaces. From your lakes and rivers to your forests, canyons and mountains, we found solace and sanity in getting outdoors. With large events cancelled, we had more time to explore the wonders of your creation. We returned to favorite places and sought out new ones. Many of us discovered your trails for the first time. You were there for us when we needed a place to restore our sense of balance, reduce our stress and connect to others safely in small groups.