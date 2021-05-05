Online-only opinion: Montana GOP shows why we need federal voter protections

If Montana’s legislature sought to prove the need for Congress to enact the voting rights protections provided by the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, mission: accomplished.
Just six years after Montana citizens voted overwhelmingly to keep Election Day registration, Republican legislators rendered our votes meaningless. With no rationale for defying their constituents, Republicans took away the means by which more than 12,000 voters registered in 2016, comprising 2.3% of the statewide vote (2020 data are not yet available).
And just before closing the 2021 session, the GOP sharply limited the freedom of citizens to have someone else deliver or mail their ballot. The laws eliminating same-day registration and restricting ballot collection target a specific group: Indian Country residents. Most of Montana’s 78,000 Native Americans are spread across rural reservations spanning thousands of square miles. Many residents lack home mail service or personal vehicles for travel to distant polling locations or post offices, so the right to register and vote in one trip can be decisive.
The new restrictions on ballot collection simply tweak a law struck down in Montana court just months ago. In Western Native Voice v. Stapleton, the judge ruled the obstacles created for Indigenous voters “are simply too high and too burdensome to remain the law.” Disability Rights Montana also denounced the law’s harm to their constituents.
Of course, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Republicans know their attacks on voters will generate more lawsuits and cost Montana taxpayers, but like local control, fiscal responsibility is just a GOP talking point, not a real principle.
In a separate bill, Republicans manipulated our voter ID law for partisan advantage, so a secure student ID from a state university is no longer sufficient evidence of your identity, but a handgun license, whose owners skew Republican, is just fine.
These examples are just a few among a blizzard of anti-democracy bills by Montana Republicans — many crammed into the legislative session with no chance for meaningful citizen input. Additional bills move to turn Montana judges into partisan politicians, allow the attorney general to inject political bias into the wording of ballot initiatives, and interfere with independent redistricting.
Many Democrats claim the GOP engages in voter suppression because they can’t win without it, but Montana disproves that theory. Republicans won free and fair elections last year, sweeping every statewide race. They simply reject core democratic principles of our republic and undermine the political rights of opponents.
Of course, Montana is one of many states where Republicans obstruct voting by people of color, students, and any demographic group they think leans Democratic. For decades, our Voting Rights Act prevented states with records of voter suppression from enacting new restrictions without federal approval; it also dissuaded disenfranchisement tactics nationwide.
In 2006, an overwhelming majority of Congressional Republicans, including every U.S. Senator, joined Democrats to extend the Voting Rights Act by 25 years. But in 2013, Chief Justice John Roberts — who led partisan schemes to restrict ballot access and weaken the Voting Rights Act prior to becoming a judge — cast a decisive vote as the Supreme Court gutted key protections of the law.
Within hours, Texas became the first of several states to authorize new voting restrictions. But a trickle of voter suppression laws became a tidal wave this year. Exploiting their own repeated lies, Republicans introduced more than 360 voter suppression bills in various states, encompassing at least 49 distinct tactics.
Defending our vote against these attacks once again requires federal action. While the John Lewis Voting Rights Act protects against many disenfranchisement tactics, the For the People Act (FPA) creates standards for fair election processes. The FPA, already passed by the House of Representatives, would expand and secure ballot access, increase election security, and reduce the power of money over elections. An overwhelming majority of Americans support these reforms, including Republican voters, yet congressional GOP members remain loyal to conspiracy theories, rather than their own constituents.
As a result, no progress can occur unless the filibuster is eliminated or at least one GOP senator decides democracy is more important than locking in their power. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has yet to renounce his “stolen election’ claims, but we should not give up on urging him to serve Montanans, rather than the extremists dragging the Republican Party into the sewer. Protecting our democracy is too important to let cynicism prevail.
Finally, we need to recognize a hard truth: as long as our ability to vote depends on the state we live in and the political party controlling it, voting is merely a vulnerable privilege and not a right. Ultimately, we must amend our Constitution to embed an affirmative right to vote and ensure our votes count equally (see ReclaimDemocracy.org/vote for a thorough explanation).
Jeff Milchen of Bozeman founded the Montana-based Reclaim Democracy!, which works to secure voting rights and empower citizens. He's on Twitter at @JMilchen.