Online-only opinion: Montana GOP shows why we need federal voter protections

Of course, Montana is one of many states where Republicans obstruct voting by people of color, students, and any demographic group they think leans Democratic. For decades, our Voting Rights Act prevented states with records of voter suppression from enacting new restrictions without federal approval; it also dissuaded disenfranchisement tactics nationwide.

In 2006, an overwhelming majority of Congressional Republicans, including every U.S. Senator, joined Democrats to extend the Voting Rights Act by 25 years. But in 2013, Chief Justice John Roberts — who led partisan schemes to restrict ballot access and weaken the Voting Rights Act prior to becoming a judge — cast a decisive vote as the Supreme Court gutted key protections of the law.

Within hours, Texas became the first of several states to authorize new voting restrictions. But a trickle of voter suppression laws became a tidal wave this year. Exploiting their own repeated lies, Republicans introduced more than 360 voter suppression bills in various states, encompassing at least 49 distinct tactics.