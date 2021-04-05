Online-only opinion: Setting record straight about American Recovery Plan

Daines also said, “more than $40 billion (would be used) to expand Obamacare, subsidize it for wealthier Americans and begin the government takeover of health care in America.” Making health care more accessible and affordable for hard-working low- and-middle-income Americans is the goal. There is no talk of getting rid of private health care for anyone who is lucky enough to have it.

Lastly, Daines said the ARP would be used as “a federal mandate preventing state governments from cutting taxes until 2024.” It seems only fair that if the federal government is offering support, we also would do our part by making certain our local and state governments pitch in. Right now, the tax cuts being proposed by the Montana Legislature would help the wealthiest among us. As many of us know, the pandemic has not hit us all equally. Many of the wealthiest in the U.S. have actually done very well during the COVID pandemic. So, it is important we get the remainder of the stimulus checks out to hard-working Americans.

With targeted relief and strict oversight of the ARP, we will surely get back on track. Getting support to the areas that need it at the state and local levels will really help to boost the recovery of our communities all over Montana. Perhaps Senator Daines should reassess the ARP from an unbiased political position. After all, should he not be concerned about its goodness for all Montanans?

Lisa Pavock of St. Ignatius was a Democratic candidate for House District 93, and Gerry Browning of Polson was a Democratic candidate for House District 12 in the most recent election.

