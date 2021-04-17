Online-only opinion: The indefensible violence of wildlife killing contests

Throughout the documentary, we are faced with scenes of senseless and wasteful violence. “What’s the plan?” one contestant in the film asks another as they scout the Texas backcountry in the 2020 West Texas Big Bobcat contest, which paid the winning team over $50,000. “Kill s--t, get money,” his fellow contestant responds. Both laugh. As the film progresses, we watch as they bring down various species, eventually throwing the animals into a pile of carcasses in the bed of their truck.

Elsewhere in the film, we witness a snowmobiler gleefully running over a coyote, picking it up and slamming its head against the snowmobile, and stuffing its carcass in the back compartment of the snowmobile. Many of the film’s scenes, such as these, are so disturbing that reserving judgment becomes impossible. The motivations of contest participants in the film are not driven by a code of sporting ethics, but rather by prize money and the sheer entertainment of killing as many animals as possible.