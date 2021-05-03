Online-only opinion: Why can't Congress pull the trigger on immigration reform?

A Democratic congressman, speaking on the House floor about immigration reform, said the following:

“I am greatly concerned — we’re still a long way from bringing the border under control. Last year, the INS located 1,348,249 in this country who were deported — millions more escaped detection… No one knows for certain how many are already in the country… The INS estimates it will apprehend 1.8 million this year — almost 5,000 people per day.”

That statement was made 35 years ago during floor debate on the 1986 immigration reform legislation that became law that year.

In March of 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended over 5,000 migrants per day on the border, 172,000 people in one month. The numbers for April and May of this year are expected to be even higher. In 2018, Yale University sponsored a study in an attempt to determine how many undocumented immigrants were in the U.S. The study concluded that number was somewhere between 16 and 29 million people. There are 1,954 miles of border separating the U.S. from Mexico — less than half (approximately 750 miles) has any kind of man-made physical barrier. Over 1,200 miles of the border remain unsecured.