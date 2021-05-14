Online opinion: Actual elk and deer harvest data doesn't justify anti-wolf bills

The numbers that James Morkert used in his May 12 letter do not match up with the actual data on elk and deer harvest around Thompson Falls. He seems to be using check station data rather than actual harvest data. Check stations are just a sample based on people who stop at check stations when they are open and do not represent the entire harvest. The statistically sound data on elk and deer harvest comes from phone surveys by Fish, Wildlife and Parks after each season.
In his letter, Morkert references hunting district 121, a large district in the Thompson Falls area. He stated that in district 121: “from 1989-1993 there were 735 elk and 1,534 whitetails harvested” and “from 2014-2019 there were 117 elk and 483 whitetail deer harvested.”
Here are the actual harvest numbers in hunting district 121 from FWP:
• For elk, from 1989-1993 (five years, the same time period Morkert references), there were 2,289 elk harvested, not 735.
• For elk, from 2014-2019 (six years; the same time period Morkert references), there were 1,485 elk harvested, not 117.
• For whitetail deer, from 1995-2019 (25 years) the total harvest was 29,657 whitetail deer, for an average of 1,186/year.
• For whitetail deer bucks, from 1995-2004 (10 years) there were 7,981 bucks harvested for an average of 798/year.
• For whitetail deer bucks, from 2005 to 2019 (15 years) there were 13,036 bucks harvested for an average of 869/year.
Elk and deer harvest numbers vary from year to year depending on a combination of factors including weather, season length, hunting season changes such as antlerless animals by permit only, predation, access changes, numbers of hunters, hunter effort, changes in sightability as forest hiding cover grows, and changes in numbers of elk and deer due to changing habitat.
District 121 has an elk objective (the number desired by FWP) of 1,355 elk and it has been set at 1,355 since at least 2008. In 2019, the elk count in district 121 was 1,418 elk.
In the six hunting districts in the Thompson Falls area including districts 104, 121, 123, 124, 200 and 201, the 2019 total elk objective for these six districts was 2,975 elk. The most recent count by FWP for these six districts was 3,210 elk, or 107% of the elk objective.
According to FWP, wolf numbers in Montana gradually increased from approximately 50 in 1998 to approximately 400 in 2005. The wolf population peaked in 2013 at about 1,100. The Montana wolf population has declined since 2013 and has stabilized at approximately 850 in 2020. In the 2019-2020 license year, there were 293 wolves (34% of the wolf population) killed by hunters and trappers in Montana.
The take-home message is that both elk and whitetail deer numbers in the area around Thompson Falls have been close to or above their population objective over the past 25 years when wolves have been present. Since 1995, 29,657 whitetail deer have been harvested in district 121. Since 2004, 5,241 elk have been harvested in district 121.
These elk and deer population numbers and annual harvest numbers hardly justify the extreme anti-wolf (neck snares, night hunting, bounties, extended trapping seasons) and anti-black bear (hound hunting) bills passed by the legislature supported by misleading statements about “declines in elk and deer numbers” made by politicians from Thompson Falls. Wildlife management should be based on science and facts, not on misinformation from politicians.
Chris Servheen of Missoula is a wildlife biologist, hunter and fisherman, and served as the grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 35 years. He is vice president of the Montana Wildlife Federation.