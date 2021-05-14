Online opinion: Actual elk and deer harvest data doesn't justify anti-wolf bills

• For whitetail deer bucks, from 1995-2004 (10 years) there were 7,981 bucks harvested for an average of 798/year.

• For whitetail deer bucks, from 2005 to 2019 (15 years) there were 13,036 bucks harvested for an average of 869/year.

Elk and deer harvest numbers vary from year to year depending on a combination of factors including weather, season length, hunting season changes such as antlerless animals by permit only, predation, access changes, numbers of hunters, hunter effort, changes in sightability as forest hiding cover grows, and changes in numbers of elk and deer due to changing habitat.

District 121 has an elk objective (the number desired by FWP) of 1,355 elk and it has been set at 1,355 since at least 2008. In 2019, the elk count in district 121 was 1,418 elk.

In the six hunting districts in the Thompson Falls area including districts 104, 121, 123, 124, 200 and 201, the 2019 total elk objective for these six districts was 2,975 elk. The most recent count by FWP for these six districts was 3,210 elk, or 107% of the elk objective.