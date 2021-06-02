Online opinion: Against left-wing extremism in the military

Our institutions aren’t what they once were. Opinion polls show overwhelmingly that trust in the government, in Congress and in business has fallen in previous years and remains low. One exception is the military, which is consistently among our most respected institutions. This reputation has been hard-won, over decades of apolitical service to the nation. Americans recognize that service by honoring our servicemen and -women, and extending our armed forces enormous respect and deference.

That legacy, however, is under attack. Our servicemen and -women are the same selfless servants of the republic that they have always been, but there is a growing movement among the climbers and the bureaucrats at the Department of Defense to turn the military into a tool of left-wing ideology. Leftists have completed their long march through the universities, through large corporations, and through our primary and secondary education systems. They see the military as one of the last bastions to storm in order to make their cultural control over our society complete.