Online opinion: City of Missoula made sound financial investments

Debt has increased substantially in the city’s utilities, primarily driven by the acquisition of Mountain Water Company. In 2020, the city had $107.5 million in water utility debt that was used to acquire the utility and provide for some immediate capital improvements. The city has been able to pay for the water utility, all of the legal costs of both the city and the defendants in the condemnation and tripled the rate of capital improvements, only with water rates that are lower today than when the system was owned by Mountain Water. If this debt was not outstanding, based on the prior private owner’s projections, water customers would be paying more in rates for less investment in the system. Secondly, the wastewater utility has $35.2 million in debt in 2020 versus $17.1 million in 2006. This is largely due to the significant plant upgrades to increase capacity like the headworks project that occurred around 2010. Missoula’s wastewater operation treats wastewater efficiently, protects water quality in the Clark Fork River and has room for growth in numbers of residents and visitors. Note that Missoula, by far, has the lowest sewer rates among its peer Montana cities. In sum, of the city of Missoula’s $166.6 million increase in debt since 2006, $125.7 million has occurred in the utilities.