Online opinion: Donor advised funds benefit Montana

For decades, DAFs have been one of the tools used by community foundations and other sponsors to connect donors with causes in their communities. As DAFs have gone mainstream, their popularity has soared. Contributions to DAFs totaled nearly $39 billion in 2019, an increase of 80% since 2015, according to the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT). During that time, grantmaking from DAFs to charities increased at an even faster rate — 93% — to more than $25 billion.

And that was before the pandemic when donors rushed to grant money from their DAFs to help their neighbors.

This activity is significant from a tax policy perspective because it’s taking place as a group of activists have started lobbying Congress to significantly reform the rules around DAFs. The most high-profile effort, the Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving, is being championed by billionaire philanthropist John Arnold and academic Ray Madoff. Arnold and Madoff believe DAFs are sitting on too much money. Their solution is a series of rules that would put time requirements on DAF grantmaking to accelerate how much money goes out the door. At least that’s their intention.

But their plan — and other major DAF reform proposals that have been floated in the media — offers a solution in search of a problem.