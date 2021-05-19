Online opinion: Donor advised funds benefit Montana

As Montanans and people across the country worried about how they would feed their families, care for their children, and stay healthy in the face of COVID-19, they found an important source of support — their neighbors.
In communities across the country, those who have means stepped up to help their neighbors in need in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Montana is no exception.
They used a popular — and widely misunderstood — tool to help: donor advised funds (DAFs).
Recently, DAFs have received increased criticism for sitting on too much money, and efforts are underfoot to put time requirements on DAF grantmaking. However, grantmaking from DAFs during the pandemic has shown the good these funds are doing in the communities their donors serve.
Here at the Montana Community Foundation (MCF), we currently have approximately $36 million in 150 permanently endowed donor advised funds. Because these funds are endowed, Montana benefits from this generosity forever. Annually, MCF awards approximately $1.6 million to charities from DAFs. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, DAFs awarded $250,000 more than the previous year during the same period to help charities struggling through the pandemic.
This same trend is being seen at the national level. DAF account holders at U.S. community foundations granted record amounts in 2020. According to a survey by the Community Foundation Public Awareness Initiative, in which MCF is actively involved, DAFs at 84 U.S. community foundations granted more than $6.7 billion in 2020. This figure represented an increase of nearly $2 billion, or 41%, from the $4.8 billion granted from that same group of foundation DAFs in 2019.
For decades, DAFs have been one of the tools used by community foundations and other sponsors to connect donors with causes in their communities. As DAFs have gone mainstream, their popularity has soared. Contributions to DAFs totaled nearly $39 billion in 2019, an increase of 80% since 2015, according to the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT). During that time, grantmaking from DAFs to charities increased at an even faster rate — 93% — to more than $25 billion.
And that was before the pandemic when donors rushed to grant money from their DAFs to help their neighbors.
This activity is significant from a tax policy perspective because it’s taking place as a group of activists have started lobbying Congress to significantly reform the rules around DAFs. The most high-profile effort, the Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving, is being championed by billionaire philanthropist John Arnold and academic Ray Madoff. Arnold and Madoff believe DAFs are sitting on too much money. Their solution is a series of rules that would put time requirements on DAF grantmaking to accelerate how much money goes out the door. At least that’s their intention.
But their plan — and other major DAF reform proposals that have been floated in the media — offers a solution in search of a problem.
Reformers argue that since DAFs do not have a required payout rate — and because DAF balances have been growing — donors are putting huge sums in DAFs, taking a tax deduction, and then not making grants. But their claim is not supported by any meaningful measure of DAF activity before or during the pandemic. And it is especially not true for community foundations — whose donors are active and engaged in their communities.
Unlike private foundations, which are required to grant 5% of their funds to support nonprofits annually, DAFs have an extraordinarily high annual payout rate of 22%, according to NPT. In other words, the payout rate for DAFs is more than four times the payout rate for private foundations.
Even before COVID-19, DAFs have been a proven tool for ensuring that nonprofits receive vital support during tough economic times. A 2019 study found that donors who manage DAFs tend to be more generous with their grantmaking during recessions, especially when compared with other forms of giving.
It’s also important to note who is responsible for this giving. We know there are some high-profile DAF donors, but DAFs generally don’t serve the super-wealthy. DAFs are, in effect, small-asset, low-overhead foundations for middle-class families. The average DAF size nationally is about $200,000 — but many DAFs have much smaller balances. At MCF, the minimum amount required to establish a DAF is $25,000. Donors have up to five years to reach that level.
DAFs are an important tool for middle-class families who want to be strategic with their philanthropy. DAFs are one way families can leave their legacies in Montana to help the communities and causes they care about. We should always be looking for ways to improve tax policy to ensure that it is achieving its intended result and is not being abused. In the case of DAFs, the numbers clearly show that the current policy is doing its job.
Mary Rutherford is president and chief executive officer of the Montana Community Foundation.