Online opinion: Everyday Montanans, jobs and freedom - lost in Republican-led 2021 legislative session

As hardworking Montana families try to make a comeback, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican majority legislature left them behind, instead favoring out-of-state corporations and the rich again and again.

The COVID-19 crisis and its economic effects continue to create challenges for families across our state. As we entered this legislative session, I had high hopes that if we focused on jobs and the economy, we would help Montanans recover quickly. We needed swift action by state leaders that largely did not materialize during the 2021 legislative session.

The majority could not see past some of its favorite negative discriminatory social statements to actually find solutions to pressing problems facing families across our state. Legislators had the opportunity to address lack of child care, housing issues and provide lower property taxes to middle- and low-income Montanans. All we needed was a fair shake.

Instead, Governor Gianforte slashed taxes for the wealthiest Montanans, despite an increasing need for the revenue to respond to the economic, housing and health care needs of Montanans.