Online opinion: Germany's history pertinent to US, chilling

The study of history reveals pertinent lessons. The PBS series on the "Rise of the Nazis" and how democracy died in Germany from 1930-1933 reveal that the antidotes to fascism are to strengthen voting rights, hold those who break the law accountable, and fight disinformation.

Some of the key takeaways that America should consider before history repeats itself are: Don't think it can’t happen here, Don't cooperate with those who show authoritarian tendencies, Holding political people accountable to the rule of law saves lives, and Disinformation leads to death.

In 1930, Germany was a liberal democracy — with elections, parliament and the rule of law, and just four years later the freedom of speech was over, most of the political opposition was in jail, the government was in the hands of murderers. This is the story of how democracy died.

In 1933, the Nazis achieved power “democratically” by preventing their most immediate political rivals from voting. Mass voter suppression in the form of arrests allowed the Nazis to gain the largest vote share, 43.9%. Despite waging a campaign of terror against their opponents, the Nazis were short of a majority so they needed the votes of a conservative coalition partner to deliver Hitler to power as chancellor of Germany. These conservatives were confident that they could control Hitler.