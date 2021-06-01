Online opinion: Missoulians rose to occasion for Memorial Day

This was the first year after the complete shutdown of many special services in 2020, including the precious Memorial Day services that have taken place in Missoula since 1927, so the 12 wreath ceremonies around Missoula were especially special May 31, 2021. Missoulians rose to the occasion with their participation in grand style.
Special and profound thanks go to the dedicated members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard and American Legion Post 27 Color Guard that year after a year perform full military honors at all the ceremonies around Missoula, and this year was no exception. These same veterans perform military honors at all veteran funerals at cemeteries around Missoula hundreds of time in a year, even in 2020.
The Force Civil Air Patrol Color Guard joined the VFW and American Legion at all ceremonies and also provided their color guard for the sunrise service at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. For 20 years now, the same Civil Air Patrol has participated in many Memorial Day services with their youthful enthusiasm. Precious Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from Troop 1911 that meet at American Legion Post 27 helped at Rose Garden Memorial Park ceremony. Both groups read veteran monuments and placed wreaths throughout Missoula with other Missoulians.
A special sunrise service at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery included a moving speech by Dr. Al Olszewski, a medical doctor, who drove by himself in his large truck from Kalispell, just to speak to an audience of about 25 who gathered to honor the men and women in uniform and their families that deal with suicide. He challenged all of us to reach out to others in our community and beyond to let someone know they are loved and appreciated.
Also adding their dignity to some of our morning services were the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order 4th Degree that also has participated in Memorial Day services for many years. Susannah Cragwick belted out the National Anthem at key services this year, as she does each Memorial Day.
Without the generous donation of a school bus, a driver and all the fuel from Beach Transportation, the VFW and American Legion honor and color guards could not reach the Memorial Day services on time, so a big thank you goes out to them. This tradition of donation began with Bob Beach, a Korean War veteran, and extended with his son Greg. Last year we didn’t need a bus but since the late 1950s, Bob Beach and now his son with Beach Transportation has made this generous donation of help. Bob did this as his way to honor his fellow veterans and we thank him in his memory.
Those gorgeous red, white and blue baskets of flowers placed at the base of veteran memorials at various Memorial Day services were donated by Benson’s Farm, a farm that produces fabulous vegetables and glorious plants since 1900. The Benson family has donated these baskets to Memorial Day for decades. I don’t rightly know how long, but I know a World War II veteran picked up the baskets before I did and I’ve picked up the baskets from them since 1993!
Wreaths were lovingly made by VFW Post 209 Auxiliary Life Member Marian Zacharison, Vietnam veteran Jack Reneau, and VFW and American Legion Auxiliary Member Susan Reneau. The wreaths, all 40 of them, were placed at veteran monuments by a variety of Missoulians throughout the day on May 31, a tradition begin in 1927 by the American Legion Post 27 when the Doughboy statue was dedicated. Members of VFW Post 209 Auxiliary collected donations and distributed the famous Memorial Day poppy at each ceremony, decked out in red, white and blue.
All in all, Missoulians from all walks of life and all nooks and crannies attended ceremonies, placed wreaths, stood at attention, saluted if they were veterans, wrote and broadcast publicity about the wreath services in various media, and showed respect for the men and women in uniform that gave their last full measure of devotion to all of us by sacrificing their lives for us. We did this willingly and with thoughtfulness for our love of country, and we thank them and their families. One Missoulian even attended a ceremony who was 100 years old.
What a lovely day to celebrate the 94th annual Memorial Day in Missoula, Montana. Thank you to all of us for a job well done. All of us.
And, I loved the patriotic outfits and hats seen from place to place. Simply perfect.
Semper Fi (Always Faithful).
Susan Campbell Reneau is the Memorial Day Ceremony coordinator, life member at large of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Auxiliaries, and life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.