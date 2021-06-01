Online opinion: Missoulians rose to occasion for Memorial Day

Also adding their dignity to some of our morning services were the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order 4th Degree that also has participated in Memorial Day services for many years. Susannah Cragwick belted out the National Anthem at key services this year, as she does each Memorial Day.

Without the generous donation of a school bus, a driver and all the fuel from Beach Transportation, the VFW and American Legion honor and color guards could not reach the Memorial Day services on time, so a big thank you goes out to them. This tradition of donation began with Bob Beach, a Korean War veteran, and extended with his son Greg. Last year we didn’t need a bus but since the late 1950s, Bob Beach and now his son with Beach Transportation has made this generous donation of help. Bob did this as his way to honor his fellow veterans and we thank him in his memory.

Those gorgeous red, white and blue baskets of flowers placed at the base of veteran memorials at various Memorial Day services were donated by Benson’s Farm, a farm that produces fabulous vegetables and glorious plants since 1900. The Benson family has donated these baskets to Memorial Day for decades. I don’t rightly know how long, but I know a World War II veteran picked up the baskets before I did and I’ve picked up the baskets from them since 1993!