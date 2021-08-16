Online opinion: Montana can't afford to squander broadband opportunity

High-speed internet isn’t a luxury; for a long time now, it has been a necessity of life. From school to work to entrepreneurship to health care, access to broadband internet is a prerequisite for success. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored what we already knew in Montana: our state is lagging behind on this basic building block of economic prosperity.
As Democrats in the Montana Legislature, we brought forward a broadband proposal for our state that prioritized efficiency, targeting and accountability. We called for a state broadband manager to help steer efforts at broadband expansion across Montana, to prevent duplication of efforts. We proposed prioritizing funds for rural areas and communities that lag farthest behind on internet speed and connectivity. And we pushed for a funding structure that would give taxpayers some certainty that companies receiving broadband grants would be good stewards of that funding and provide a product people can afford.
In the middle of the session, Democrats’ American Rescue Plan sent unprecedented funding to Montana to invest in broadband expansion. We worked with our Republican colleagues to ensure that the framework for deploying this funding followed our principles of efficiency, targeting, and accountability. The bill that passed the Legislature wasn’t perfect, but we believed that, with the oversight of a bipartisan commission, it would be the best way to get broadband infrastructure built as quickly as possible.
As the clock ticks on getting these broadband investments out the door, we are growing increasingly concerned about Republicans’ stewardship of these critical funds. The bipartisan commission meant to oversee and direct these funds has had their meetings repeatedly delayed, so broadband expansion projects have still not been greenlit. The state agency that the Legislature tasked with leading Montana’s broadband investments, and that had put weeks of work into getting a Montana broadband plan off the ground, had its millions of dollars of funding stripped and sent to another agency, with little oversight and no accountability. To this day, not one dollar of the $250 million set aside for broadband has been spent on actual broadband infrastructure.
Montana Democrats are committed to using our voice in the bipartisan broadband commission to ensure that communities with the worst internet connectivity get first shot at improving their broadband infrastructure. We also plan to make sure that funding requirements don't tilt the playing field to the advantage of big out-of-state corporations, at the expense of our smaller, local telecom providers. But with that commission’s meetings delayed, and with multimillion-dollar decisions being made behind closed doors, we are blocked from doing that work. In the meantime, Montanans are forced to just keep waiting for reliable high-speed internet.
We have a huge opportunity to jumpstart Montana’s economy and set our state up for a generation of prosperity and success. Montana Democrats are working hard to avoid squandering this opportunity — but we cannot do it alone.
Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, represents House District 83 in the Montana Legislature. She is the House minority leader.