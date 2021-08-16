Online opinion: Montana can't afford to squander broadband opportunity

As the clock ticks on getting these broadband investments out the door, we are growing increasingly concerned about Republicans’ stewardship of these critical funds. The bipartisan commission meant to oversee and direct these funds has had their meetings repeatedly delayed, so broadband expansion projects have still not been greenlit. The state agency that the Legislature tasked with leading Montana’s broadband investments, and that had put weeks of work into getting a Montana broadband plan off the ground, had its millions of dollars of funding stripped and sent to another agency, with little oversight and no accountability. To this day, not one dollar of the $250 million set aside for broadband has been spent on actual broadband infrastructure.

Montana Democrats are committed to using our voice in the bipartisan broadband commission to ensure that communities with the worst internet connectivity get first shot at improving their broadband infrastructure. We also plan to make sure that funding requirements don't tilt the playing field to the advantage of big out-of-state corporations, at the expense of our smaller, local telecom providers. But with that commission’s meetings delayed, and with multimillion-dollar decisions being made behind closed doors, we are blocked from doing that work. In the meantime, Montanans are forced to just keep waiting for reliable high-speed internet.

We have a huge opportunity to jumpstart Montana’s economy and set our state up for a generation of prosperity and success. Montana Democrats are working hard to avoid squandering this opportunity — but we cannot do it alone.

Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, represents House District 83 in the Montana Legislature. She is the House minority leader.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0