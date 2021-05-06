Online opinion: Montana challenges Idaho, Wyoming as most anti-wolf state

Each of these bills, on its own, is cruel and unnecessary. Together, they are alarming. The tired rhetoric that was repeated time and again during hearings for these bills is that wolves are destroying game populations and wolves are destroying the livestock industry. Both claims are false.

In fact, a quick search on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ website shows that, at least since 2013, no region of the state has had an elk population below the objective. In fact, as far as elk go, population numbers are consistently over objective in regions 3-7. While mule deer populations are decreasing in some areas of the state, this cannot be attributed to wolf predation as there are numerous other, habitat-related factors that contribute to deer mortality such as forage production, forage quality and winter severity.

Wolves are not destroying the livestock industry, either. According to the Montana Livestock Loss Board, there were 60 cattle deaths confirmed as wolf depredations in 2020. The state of Montana had approximately 2.5 million cattle in 2020. This means wolves only killed 0.0024% of Montana’s cows in 2020. There also were 49 sheep confirmed to be killed by wolves. This is out of the 200,000 sheep raised in Montana in 2020, or approximately 0.025%. Even an inflated estimate recently released by the United States Department of Agriculture, claiming 400 sheep and lambs were killed by wolves in 2020 in Montana, still only amounts to 0.2% of all sheep and lambs in the state. By contrast, non-predator losses such as disease, poison and weather killed 10% of Montana’s sheep in 2020. With generous reimbursement programs for livestock producers that lose livestock to wolves and substantially higher livestock losses attributed to weather and disease, it can hardly be said that wolves are destroying the livestock industry.