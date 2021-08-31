Online opinion: Montana is selling out its wildlife

Additionally, the commission set no upper limit for how many wolves would be slaughtered, only a requirement that the commission meet again and consider adjustments once 450 wolves have been killed. Anywhere from 38% to 56% of Montana’s wolf population will be killed before there is even another conversation.

The rationale behind this level of state-sanctioned wolf slaughter remains utterly false. Commissioners continue to claim that wolves are decimating elk populations while simultaneously voting to extend elk-hunting shoulder seasons and expand shoulder season access onto public lands to deal with an abundance of elk. And according to the Livestock Loss Board, Montana producers have lost (and been reimbursed for) a mere 42 cattle and sheep to wolves this year, out of the approximately 2.5 million cows and sheep in the state. The bloodthirsty reality behind the decision making became clear when Commissioner Tabor stated that these ruthless measures are necessary to kill more wolves because wolves are hard to kill.

This marks a dark turn in wildlife management for a state that has historically been celebrated for its science-based, fair-chase hunting principles. It also makes it clear that Commissioners Tabor, Cebull and Robinson care more about pleasing and lining the pockets of the livestock industry and trophy hunting groups than what the majority of Montanans want.