Online opinion: Montana Legislation would destroy privacy of charitable donors

Most importantly, this provision is unconstitutional. The First Amendment to the Constitution grants all Americans freedom of speech and association, including the right to associate privately if so desired. State disclosure laws should not infringe on this right. Over 60 years ago, the Supreme Court held that the state of Alabama could not force the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to turn over its membership lists to the government. A unanimous decision held that releasing this information would expose the group’s members to “economic reprisal, loss of employment, threat of physical coercion, and other manifestations of public hostility” and, thus, restrain “their right to freedom of association.” Today, philanthropic donors, like members of the NAACP in the 1950s, have reason to fear reprisal if their association becomes public. As a result, forcing any nonprofit that speaks up against a government action to turn over their donor lists to the government would discourage giving.