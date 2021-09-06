Online opinion: Montana's labor legacy under threat

Working Montana families are the backbone of our state.

From teachers and police officers to pipefitters and nurses, union workers play an enormous role in our lives: keeping us safe, taking care of us and building the infrastructure we need to thrive.

As we celebrate Labor Day this year, I am reminded of the struggles the labor movement has fought and won on behalf of working women and men all across this country, and the work we still need to do to meet their needs.

Montana played a central role in the labor movement, and that legacy is felt everywhere you look, from safer workplaces and a 40-hour work week, to improved gender equality and health benefits. The early success of the movement helped transform Montana’s economy, and led to greater opportunity for everyone.

But it’s a legacy under threat. Montana workers are facing an uphill battle to fight for safe working conditions and liveable wages on the other side of a pandemic that upended our economy and put essential workers' lives at risk. These conditions — on top of skyrocketing costs for housing, child care and mental health services — are keeping Montanans out of the workforce and hurting our working families.