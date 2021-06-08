Online opinion: Perversion

Corporal Malonelord appears to be white. Her story has absolutely no connection to race theory, critical or otherwise. She is a college graduate who wanted to serve her country and make a difference in the world. Her unforgivable sins, in Rosendale’s worldview, are that she has marched “in left-wing social protests” and was raised by two moms who proclaimed their commitment to one another in a “lesbian wedding.”

The ad featuring her story was posted a month ago. The comment section has now been disabled. After a million views, it had 36,000 dislikes and only 775 likes. Our congressman knows a good dog whistle when he sees one. Oh, and thank you for your service, Emma.

Ten years and one day after D-Day, the individual who, more than anyone else, made that day possible took his own life because there was no place for him in a society that — whatever debt of gratitude it owed him, whatever another Matthew admonished us in 7:1-3 — called it righteous to cast him out as not “one of us.” Sixty-seven years later, too many of us are responding to the call to do the same thing. Now, that’s perversion.

I stand with Alan and Emma. With pride — and gratitude for what he did and she does to stand for me and you.

Mary Sheehy Moe is a former state legislator and writes from Great Falls.

