Online opinion: Plaintiff youths seeking to uphold educational, environmental standards

Early childhood education includes books, poems, films, songs and outdoor play that cements an appreciation for nature. Examples range from singing “Old McDonald had a Farm” and reading Silverstein’s "The Giving Tree" to examining caterpillars and floating stick rafts in flowing rivers.
The K–12 Montana Education Content Standards for Health and Science further develop this knowledge. The plaintiffs in Held vs. State of Montana are 16 young people well-educated in these standards. They assert that they have a constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment; to seek safety, health, and happiness; and to individual dignity and equal protection of the law.” On Aug. 4, Judge Kathy Seeley agreed that these claims merit further judicial review.
Standard 7 from the Montana Health Education Content Standards for Fourth Grade is: "Describe the potential sources of environmental factors that affect health." Rapidly changing climate conditions are producing record high temperatures resulting in extreme drought, massive forest fires and dangerously polluted air. Ranchers and farmers are struggling to produce the food we all consume. These plaintiffs, taught to identify sources that affect health, recognize the immediate and long-term negative health consequences of continuing fossil fuel extraction and use.
Standard 40 of the same document for ninth through 12th grades is: "Analyze the role of individual responsibility for enhancing health." The plaintiffs in this case are in fact being responsible for their health and that of all youth by seeking to change the Montana environmental policies that allow for increased use of fossil fuel-based energy and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions which result in higher atmospheric temperatures.
Science curriculum in Montana schools is based on numerous standards teaching about climate change. A standard for sixth-eighth graders is MS-ESS3-5: "Ask questions to clarify evidence of the factors that have caused the rise in global temperatures over the past century." These plaintiffs have done just that, and with additional instruction in chemistry and biology, have come to the conclusion that to a significant degree, rising global temperatures are the result of burning fossil fuels like coal and oil.
The plaintiffs in this case are also educated in the Montana State Constitution; sections in Article II and IX declare that current and future citizens of Montana, regardless of age, possess an inalienable right to a clean and healthful environment.
Additionally, plaintiffs know that code 90-4-1001 of the Montana State Energy Policy promotes energy that has the “least social, environmental, and economic costs with the greatest long-term benefits to Montana citizens.”
The U.S. Climate Alliance formed as a joint effort of bipartisan leadership in states, including nearby Washington, Oregon and Colorado, because their leadership recognizes that the climate crisis has no state or country boundaries. When Gov. Greg Gianforte withdrew Montana from participation in this alliance, he said that regulations are punitive and that the private sector needs to produce solutions. The private sector cannot compete against the lobbying and money of the coal and oil industries. These Montana plaintiffs ask that the Montana government “prepare an accounting of Montana’s greenhouse gas emissions and develop and implement a remedial plan to reduce emissions.”
The foundation of a state is the education of its youth (Diogenes), and the plaintiffs in this case and in similar cases in several other states have been educated. Citizens who can vote and participate in government should look to the knowledge of these youth, should read the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and should expect that there be actions taken to protect the environment, our common home.
My own education in Montana schools included frequently singing the Katherine Lee Bates lyrics, “Oh beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves for grain, for purple mountains majesty above the fruited plains.” How grateful I am to have grown up in sight of all Bates described. How hopeful I am that citizens participating in our democracy and federal judicial and legislative branches will validate the claims in Held vs. Montana.
Kathleen Brown is graduate of the University of Montana. Born and raised in Billings, she retired after 25 years as a public school teacher, and writes from Santa Clarita, California.