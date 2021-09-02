Online opinion: Plaintiff youths seeking to uphold educational, environmental standards

Science curriculum in Montana schools is based on numerous standards teaching about climate change. A standard for sixth-eighth graders is MS-ESS3-5: "Ask questions to clarify evidence of the factors that have caused the rise in global temperatures over the past century." These plaintiffs have done just that, and with additional instruction in chemistry and biology, have come to the conclusion that to a significant degree, rising global temperatures are the result of burning fossil fuels like coal and oil.

The plaintiffs in this case are also educated in the Montana State Constitution; sections in Article II and IX declare that current and future citizens of Montana, regardless of age, possess an inalienable right to a clean and healthful environment.

Additionally, plaintiffs know that code 90-4-1001 of the Montana State Energy Policy promotes energy that has the “least social, environmental, and economic costs with the greatest long-term benefits to Montana citizens.”