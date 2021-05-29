Online opinion: Regents v Montana, the philosophical argument

Third, looking from the 10,000-foot view, all political power is vested in the people, as is overtly declared in Article II, Section 1. The people delegate a measured amount of their personal political power to governmental entities in a contract called the Montana Constitution. As a part of that contract, the people also spell out what powers are not delegated to governmental entities, restrictions primarily memorialized in Article II.

While the regents may be delegated some limited powers in Article X, that simply does not include the power to ignore the firm limitations of power for all governmental entities detailed in Article II. The people simply do not consent to any governmental exercise of power that they reserve to themselves specifically from government interference in Article II. The people declare this very overtly and clearly in Montana's Declaration of Rights, Article II of the Montana Constitution. These reservations of authority include freedom of the press, religion, speech, assembly, right to know, right to privacy, due process, trial by jury, right to keep and bear arms, and much more.