Online opinion: Remove non-native fish without poisoning our streams

"In the years that we have been working on developing the rotenone project, substantive advances have been made in a novel technology for Brook Trout removal that now seems closer to availability than we predicted. The new technology requires labor intensive mechanical removal (electrofishing) of Brook Trout followed by stocking of what are essentially trojan males that only produce male offspring, eventually leading to a population collapse. After considerable discussion and investigation, we feel Game Creek may be suitable for a trial of this application in Wyoming.

"Given that another method may now be available to us for Brook Trout removal in Game Creek, we are putting plans to chemically remove the fish with rotenone on hold.

"This stream is still a high priority for us, and we intend to continue to pursue removal of the brook trout population using the best available tools. To do this, we will need your help. Over the course of the last year, many of you have volunteered your time to assist with electrofishing. I would like to take you up on those offers. As we develop our plan moving forward, I will be in touch. In the meantime, please consider spending some time with us electrofishing on Game Creek throughout August.”