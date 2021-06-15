Online opinion: Replying to legislation lawsuits

Years ago, these words meant something: from the Declaration of Independence, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” These words charged a body of not being able to claim the absolute right and/or control of a people without oversight. A la “No taxation without representation.” The lengthy list of plaintiffs that have joined to file lawsuits against Montana state lawmakers have evinced a similar design.

To claim sole power and authority for the public education of Montanans is blatantly unconstitutional. This unconstitutionality is true even using the poorly written Montana Constitution. See for further clarity the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue decision that was made by the United States Supreme Court. Or the application that should happen to the Montana Constitution in light of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer in Missouri from SCOTUS. The power and authority for the governed comes from the people. “Deriving their just power from the consent of the governed” are again words that should mean something, as from the U.S. Constitution.