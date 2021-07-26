Online opinion: Republicans twisted claims about outdoor legislation

Throughout the session, Montana sportsmen overwhelmingly commented to the Senate Fish and Game Committee on bills that were not in our best interest that were then moved out of committee on 7-4 party-line votes, with Republican legislators voting against Montana sportsmen's interests. Republican avoidance of Montana resident sportsmen input was clearly demonstrated when sportsmen-opposed elk management legislation that increased nonresident elk licenses was amended into HB 637 and voted out of committee in the final hours of the session without soliciting any public comment.

If the authors truly worked to benefit Montana resident outdoor opportunity last legislative session, what’s the need to write guest editorials explaining public benefit? Shouldn't the results of your work and the responses from the public speak for themselves?

The Butte Skyline Sportsmen's Association wants to emphasize these are our perspectives of the 2021 legislative session. We encourage Montana resident outdoor enthusiasts, especially resident hunters, not to blindly accept our perspectives or the perspectives of politicians, regardless of party affiliation. We encourage you to review the bill introductions and voting records from the 2021 legislative session and develop your own perspectives on how ongoing legislation is impacting your outdoor heritage.

Information on introduced bills, bill amendments and bill votes can be found at leg.mt.gov. If you need assistance navigating the Montana Legislature website, please contact the Butte Skyline Sportsmen's Association at skylinesportsmen@gmail.com or our Facebook page at Skyline Sportsman’s Association, Butte.

Martin F. Petritz of Butte writes on behalf of the Butte Skyline Sportsmen's Association.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0