Online opinion: Rotenone fish removal can be safe, effective management tool

Garrity also criticized the use of potassium permanganate to neutralize rotenone. Again, his claims are inflammatory and misleading. Potassium permanganate is available for unregulated over-the-counter and online purchase and is widely used as a disinfectant at municipal water treatment facilities, food preservative, and a control agent of nuisance and invasive organisms like zebra mussels. Potassium permanganate is on the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Medicines, representing the safest and most effective medicines needed in a health system. There has never been an instance in Montana that potassium permanganate did not successfully neutralize rotenone when employed to do so. Numerous studies near rotenone fish removal projects have demonstrated that neither rotenone nor potassium permanganate contaminate groundwater wells because these chemicals quickly bind with fine sediments and organic matter within the top inch or two of the stream or lake bed.

Garrity suggests that fish removal projects can be successfully completed using mechanical methods such as electrofishing, angling or netting. He is right, they can, in small water bodies, such as streams less than about 2 miles in length and with very simple habitat. Several projects using mechanical methods have been successfully completed in Montana. However, these techniques are simply not a viable option for the proposed Blackfoot project due to the expansive size of the stream network. Game Creek, the Wyoming project he cites where Trojan male brook trout will be stocked, is described in the May 11, 2020 Jackson Hole News and Guide as “a small seep,” “only a couple feet wide” and 5 miles long. It is telling that Wyoming biologists attempted electrofishing but found it ineffective as the sole fish removal method in this stream that is many times smaller than the North Fork Black Foot River. The Trojan male concept has been developed only for brook trout, and to date successfully used only in a controlled environment, such as a hatchery. Additionally, it would be pointless in the Blackfoot project because no brook trout exist in the project area despite Garrity’s claims. The proposed Blackfoot project would remove non-native rainbow trout that have hybridized with cutthroat trout.