Online opinion: Upper Clark Fork solution needs to work for all

Butte-Silver Bow, with the help of Montana Resources, recently closed a deal with the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program (NRDP) to deliver 32 cubic feet per second (cfs) of stored Silver Lake water to Warm Springs Creek and the Upper Clark Fork River for the next 45 days. This is a lot of water. To put it in perspective, the Ruby River was only flowing at 27 cfs in Twin Bridges last week.
The newly inked deal didn’t go into effect until Aug. 5, so Montana Resources pledged the money and gave up its first right to the water to allow pumping from the lake to begin on Aug. 2. The NRDP is paying $257,600 for the 32 cfs to be delivered continuously over the next 45 days — a fair price to help a struggling river and its fish get through the rest of this hot, dry summer.
In the Standard’s story about the deal, many of the stakeholders celebrated the ability for Butte’s Silver Lake system to help the river and its fishery in a time of desperate need.
One of the stakeholders, Sister Mary Jo McDonald, raised a different view. She stated that the highest priority for spending the scarce NRDP restoration funds the state received from its settlement with the Atlantic Richfield Company should be to make sure the headwaters are properly cleaned up in Butte. Once that job is complete, she said, “then we’ll figure out how we can help them with Silver Lake water.”
We couldn’t agree with her more, which is why MR put its money where its mouth is to help deliver the water and to offset the cost to the state’s restoration funds.
Alex Leone from the Clark Fork Coalition (CFC) struck a different tune than McDonald about spending the state’s money. "I think this is the right source," he said. “There are funds set aside for this type of project.” A conservation organization whose mission is restoring and protecting the Clark Fork River should have some funds of its own set aside for this work. After all, the NRDP paid over $4 million for the CFC’s Dry Cottonwood Ranch just a couple of years ago.
One would also think the same holds true for Montana Trout Unlimited. TU is arguably one of the state’s wealthiest environmental nonprofits, with a mission to conserve, protect and restore our state’s trout fisheries and their watersheds. TU can afford to send a stringer of lobbyists and lawyers to Helena every year. And how much Silver Lake water could have been purchased for the millions of dollars TU spent on a 2018 ballot initiative?
The truth is neither one of these well-funded and well-staffed organizations are contributing one dollar for Silver Lake water. Further, no one from either group was present last week when the final plea was made to Butte’s council to approve the deal. With all those paid staff members, not one took the time to show up. In fact, both CFC and TU have larger paid staffs in Montana than NRDP itself.
But lo and behold, Leone made sure to answer the call so his organization and TU could take the credit in the newspaper. He even lamented that “we would have loved to see this water a month ago.” Despite having ample financial resources to do so, neither CFC nor TU were willing to put their money where their mouths are. Indeed, CFC and TU are like the cousin that shows up for Thanksgiving Day supper, brings nothing but eats the most. If you want to share in the credit, it’s only right to share in the cost.
The Standard’s story closed with another quote from Leone: "A lot of us are hopeful that this agreement will mature into something a little bit longer lasting.” I’m sure CFC is hopeful for this when such a gift is received for free. It’s about time citizens demand that CFC and TU get their snouts out of the NRDP public restoration fund trough.
It might be appropriate for NRDP restoration fund money to be used for Silver Lake Water System infrastructure improvements so that special interest organizations have the ability to fulfill their mission, but it is not appropriate for this money to solely fund the delivery of water itself.
Rest assured, Montana Resources is prepared to continue working with Butte-Silver Bow, NRDP and other stakeholders towards a better long-term solution for the Upper Clark Fork. That solution needs to be good for the fish, but it needs to work for the municipal, and the many industrial and agricultural water users in the basin too. We also need to be mindful of the limited funds for restoring our damaged watershed and find ways to partner and make those funds go further.
Mark Thompson is vice president for environmental affairs at Montana Resources.