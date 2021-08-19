Online opinion: Upper Clark Fork solution needs to work for all

But lo and behold, Leone made sure to answer the call so his organization and TU could take the credit in the newspaper. He even lamented that “we would have loved to see this water a month ago.” Despite having ample financial resources to do so, neither CFC nor TU were willing to put their money where their mouths are. Indeed, CFC and TU are like the cousin that shows up for Thanksgiving Day supper, brings nothing but eats the most. If you want to share in the credit, it’s only right to share in the cost.

The Standard’s story closed with another quote from Leone: "A lot of us are hopeful that this agreement will mature into something a little bit longer lasting.” I’m sure CFC is hopeful for this when such a gift is received for free. It’s about time citizens demand that CFC and TU get their snouts out of the NRDP public restoration fund trough.

It might be appropriate for NRDP restoration fund money to be used for Silver Lake Water System infrastructure improvements so that special interest organizations have the ability to fulfill their mission, but it is not appropriate for this money to solely fund the delivery of water itself.

Rest assured, Montana Resources is prepared to continue working with Butte-Silver Bow, NRDP and other stakeholders towards a better long-term solution for the Upper Clark Fork. That solution needs to be good for the fish, but it needs to work for the municipal, and the many industrial and agricultural water users in the basin too. We also need to be mindful of the limited funds for restoring our damaged watershed and find ways to partner and make those funds go further.

Mark Thompson is vice president for environmental affairs at Montana Resources.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0