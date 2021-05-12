Online opinion: Urge governor to uphold public trust, defend democracy with HB 637 veto

The 2021 legislative session saw the re-eruption of the sportsman wars. Senate Bill 143 tried to bust the voter mandate and re-establish the outfitter set-aside. House Bill 505 , by Rep. Wylie Galt, would have given landowners 10 elk tags to divvy out to non-residents, and preference for cow tags, to those using a pay-to-hunt opportunity. Resident hunters filled the halls to oppose the outfitter giveaways. Both bills died.

To avoid public scrutiny/pushback, an unpopular but fairly innocuous HB 637 was sent to a conference committee. Only a representative from the outfitters' association was in attendance. HB 637 was amended to mandate that any non-resident booking with an outfitter, but who did not draw an elk or deer combo license, would be issued a license. No hearing, no public input, and HB 637 as amended passed the House, the Senate, and wound up on the governor’s desk. Pretty good trick; if you like tricks on the public. The public said “no outfitter set asides,” the Legislature said “voters be damned; I-161 is set aside, outfitters win.”