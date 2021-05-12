Online opinion: Urge governor to uphold public trust, defend democracy with HB 637 veto

During the '90s, the halls of the Capitol were jammed by fish and game bills. Battles between resident hunters, outfitters and landowners who leased to outfitters, were epic. We fought over access to public lands, waters and special tags. The House passed bills enshrining resident hunter primacy. The Senate, populated with outfitters serving on the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee, killed those same bills.
Tabled bills do not lessen public angst. The pressure grew so Montana tried to find common ground. Regional committees comprised of resident hunters, landowners and hunting outfitters were formed to explore issues, find compromise and report back the state committee; hopefully to prepare a legislative fix.
The proposed fix was that sportsmen would take their grievances to the Private Lands/Public Wildlife Council comprised of outfitters, landowners and resident hunters. The PLPW would need to unanimously agree before legislation would advance. Tags for non-resident hunters using outfitters were “set aside” within capped license sales. Outfitter “net client hunter use days” restrictions and outfitter business expansion (outside of purchasing a license from a departing outfitter) was disallowed. All sides reluctantly agreed and the legislation passed overwhelmingly.
Within two sessions, all outfitter “give-ups” were repealed. Public discontent grew as more land, especially leases blocking public land for exclusive use, increased. In 2010, Montana sportsmen and women in self defense passed Initiative 161 stripping outfitters of their set aside.
The 2021 legislative session saw the re-eruption of the sportsman wars. Senate Bill 143 tried to bust the voter mandate and re-establish the outfitter set-aside. House Bill 505, by Rep. Wylie Galt, would have given landowners 10 elk tags to divvy out to non-residents, and preference for cow tags, to those using a pay-to-hunt opportunity. Resident hunters filled the halls to oppose the outfitter giveaways. Both bills died.
To avoid public scrutiny/pushback, an unpopular but fairly innocuous HB 637 was sent to a conference committee. Only a representative from the outfitters' association was in attendance. HB 637 was amended to mandate that any non-resident booking with an outfitter, but who did not draw an elk or deer combo license, would be issued a license. No hearing, no public input, and HB 637 as amended passed the House, the Senate, and wound up on the governor’s desk. Pretty good trick; if you like tricks on the public. The public said “no outfitter set asides,” the Legislature said “voters be damned; I-161 is set aside, outfitters win.”
This is not new turf. When then Gov. Stan Stephens appointed Errol Galt to the Fish and Game Commission, sportsmen blew up. Lt. Gov. Alan Kolstad told resident sportsmen to “sit down and shut up or it will be a long four years.” Stephens' popularity tanked and he did not seek re-election. Kolstad ran for the U.S. Senate. “Sit down and shut up” was used against him. Splat.
With 253,000 resident hunting licenses sold in Montana last year, Gov. Greg Gianforte would be well advised to not pick a fight with them. If outfitters want I-161 repealed they should strike a deal with hunters and landowners and put forth a new initiative for consideration. They should not ask elected officials to betray their public trust and overturn democracy.
If you want to protect your children’s outdoor heritage, if you want to support grassroots democracy, or just like Governor Gianforte and want him re-elected, you should call 406-444-3111 and ask Gianforte to veto HB 637. We waited a long time for a Republican governor and we should not sacrifice him on this hill.
Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, represents Senate District 28 in the Montana Legislature. He served on the Montana House Fish and Game Committee 1993/1999.