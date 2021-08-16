Online opinion: Wildfire solutions require more than money

Action is needed on Montana’s national forests to reduce the risks of severe wildfires and climate change. In order to significantly accelerate the pace and scale of thinning overstocked and fire-prone forests, the U.S. Congress must address the litigation that prevents public lands managers from accomplishing this goal. Money alone is not going to fix the problem.
Reducing wildfire severity on federal lands should be a key objective in any national strategy to combat climate change. In July alone, wildfires burning across the Western U.S. emitted enough carbon dioxide to wipe out more than half of the region’s pandemic-driven emissions reductions in 2020, based on data from the European Commission’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.
Three elements influence wildfire: oxygen, heat and fuel. The only one we can manage is fuel. Proven, science-based forest management tools like logging, thinning, and controlled burns reduce excessive vegetation that fuel catastrophic wildfires. Fires on managed forestland are easier to put out because fuels are reduced through harvest, lands are replanted after fire, access is maintained through roads and fires are aggressively, but safely, put out.
Nationally, 48%t of the acres burned in 2021 so far have occurred on U.S. Forest Service protected lands. Fortunately, the U.S. Senate’s infrastructure plan includes as much as $6 billion to support forest management activities, including $500 million for “ecologically appropriate thinning.”
But money alone is not going to increase active forest management as long as projects on national forests continue to be held up in litigation. According to recent data from the Forest Service, 39 forest management projects in Region 1 (Montana and North Idaho) that would treat over 39,000 acres of national forests are currently stalled in court.
The most recent example is the Soldier-Butler Project on the Lolo National Forest that is designed to increase forest resilience to withstand and adapt to disturbances such as wildfire, insects, drought and disease. The treatments would favor the growth and retention of ponderosa pine and western larch, and retain large, fire-tolerant trees, yet this effort and others remain entangled in the legal process.
It also takes too long for the Forest Service to meet federal regulatory requirements to expedite important work in the forests. Under the National Environmental Policy Act, it takes an average of 1,082 days to complete an environmental impact statement and implement a project on the ground. To accelerate forest management to meaningful levels, increased funding should be coupled with policy reforms that enable public lands managers to expedite needed projects on our national forests.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale are working within their respective chambers to secure relief from lawsuits that are halting projects throughout the state. Rosendale's Forest Information Reform Act would help reduce litigation delay by allowing the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to successfully implement more forest health and restoration projects instead of expending more time and taxpayer resources conducting duplicative interagency consultations.
Active management not only promotes forest health and community protection, it provides firefighters with better and safer opportunities to do their jobs and aggressively attack fires before they burn out of control. Thinning overstocked stands, creating fire breaks and maintaining forest roads are essential tools to support these efforts. While new investments in federal forest management are welcome, we need to empower public lands managers to implement more projects to help stem destructive fires and carbon emissions.
Nick Smith is director of public affairs for the American Forest Resource Council, a regional trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands in Montana and throughout the West.