Online opinion: Wildfire solutions require more than money

Action is needed on Montana’s national forests to reduce the risks of severe wildfires and climate change. In order to significantly accelerate the pace and scale of thinning overstocked and fire-prone forests, the U.S. Congress must address the litigation that prevents public lands managers from accomplishing this goal. Money alone is not going to fix the problem.

Reducing wildfire severity on federal lands should be a key objective in any national strategy to combat climate change. In July alone, wildfires burning across the Western U.S. emitted enough carbon dioxide to wipe out more than half of the region’s pandemic-driven emissions reductions in 2020, based on data from the European Commission’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

Three elements influence wildfire: oxygen, heat and fuel. The only one we can manage is fuel. Proven, science-based forest management tools like logging, thinning, and controlled burns reduce excessive vegetation that fuel catastrophic wildfires. Fires on managed forestland are easier to put out because fuels are reduced through harvest, lands are replanted after fire, access is maintained through roads and fires are aggressively, but safely, put out.