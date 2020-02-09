Open letter to people of faith in Montana from the Glacier Presbytery Cabinet: Let us join together to discuss divisive and demeaning speech

We address this letter to all people of faith and of good will in our state of Montana. We are at a crucial time in our nation’s history, as well as that of our state, where racial, political and religious divisions have regrettably deepened. People on all sides have spent so much time fanning the flames of division that the higher callings of our religious traditions have been neglected.

While we cannot speak for everyone from the various contexts of our siblings in faith, we also cannot remain silent. So we call out to you from our context of faith as followers of Jesus Christ.

The Apostle Paul spoke:

Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Colossians 3:11: “Here there is no Greek or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave or free, but Christ is all, and is in all.”

Paul is teaching that we are all children of God, we are all equal in Christ. Any speech, action, decree or regulation that separates or marginalizes on the basis of ethnicity, country of origin or religion is antithetical to Paul’s teachings and our beliefs as Christians. This clearly includes racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism, white nationalism, and white supremacy.