Park County faces dire problems related to maintaining roads, providing emergency services, stewarding our open spaces and maintaining our agricultural heritage. The problems are exacerbated by an enormous outdoor recreation and tourism industry concentrated in a rural county with a small population and a smaller tax base. The fact is our limited local tax base of 12,000 properties can’t keep up with the needs of 5.4 million people who travel through Park County annually. There are 250 visitors per county resident, the largest ratio, by far, of any county in Montana.
But we are not alone. Other gateway counties to Yellowstone and Glacier National Park suffer from similar challenges. Over the hill, in Gallatin County, the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport went from 400,000 annual passengers to 1.5 million in a matter of years. Forty percent of all traffic in Montana went through Gallatin County to Yellowstone National Park last year. Gallatin County’s ratio of visitors to residents is one hundred to one. Tourism, no doubt, is a magnificent benefit to our economy, but it also burdens our municipal and natural resources.
This situation is unsustainable. We need to do something.
The notion of taxing tourists to generate needed additional local revenue in places of significant visitor travel has support across the state where this issue is most germane. The Park County Commission and City Manager of Livingston are working together on this. As are the City Manager of Kalispell, the Bozeman and Billings Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Association of Counties, the Montana Infrastructure Coalition and the League of Cities and Towns. Even the lobbyist for the Montana Taxpayers Association has acknowledged the value in raising the population cap of the resort tax code to support more communities relevant to the growth of Montana’s modern tourism economy.
When it comes to entertaining solution-based legislation that gives local communities autonomy and liberty to preserve their own order and economic well-being, the House Taxation Committee has repeatedly shown disregard for these principles.
The committee has convened hearings on several bills that would give local communities the ability to choose by popular vote the need to implement a local tourist tax to help offset the stress placed on basic municipal infrastructure and emergency services from millions of out of state travelers each year. So far, in every bill brought to executive action, the House Taxation Committee has denied local Montanans the option to choose their destiny.
Whether considering a local option tax or an amendment to the existing resort tax code, the House Taxation Committee has proven to be a bill-killing committee. What’s more, the committee has turned this into a partisan issue. Democrats have supported the bills; Republicans have opposed them, except for chairman Alan Redfield from Park County who voted in one case to raise the population cap of the resort tax code. (Thank you, Representative Redfield.)
The seemingly partisan rift is troubling. Most Montanans value a federalist system of government that brings power closer to the people. Most Montanans value choice. We care to preserve the sanctity of liberty of the individual and community, not a paternalism of a few that restricts the freedom of the many to decide what is best for ourselves.
On behalf of several businesses in Park County, we ask committee members to support legislation that gives locals the option to decide if an amended resort tax or local option tax is the right tool for our community. Livingston Representative Laurie Bishop’s Gateway Local Option Tax (House Bill 435) will receive a vote in the House Taxation Committee soon. We ask that you vote to support this bill and others of its kind.