As residents of Grant Creek in Ward 2, it is time we spoke up in an effort to stop the insane spending in which the mayor and city council have engaged over the past several years. You are spending money like drunken sailors!
Responsible fiscal management involves identifying the income you have and tailoring your spending habits to fit, including setting aside a reserve fund for unexpected events. We have seen none of that over the past several years. The mayor and city council have allocated taxpayer funds you don’t have to spend on projects we as taxpayers do not need and cannot afford.
The ‘quality of life’ argument is often used to justify these unnecessary expenditures. It would seem to us the ultimate ‘quality of life’ is being able to live in your paid-for home without fear of being taxed out of it by projects that don’t benefit you. STOP SPENDING MONEY ON BOONDOGGLES THAT DON’T IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR TAXPAYERS!!
Examples of such projects that were partially or totally funded by city taxpayer dollars:
1. The South Reserve St. Overpass (unsightly and unnecessary monstrosity)
2. Roundabouts (unnecessary)
3. The acres of irrigated fields at Fort Missoula (also unnecessary)
4. The Grant Creek Trail (Cadillac construction when a simple blacktopped lane would suffice)
5. Free Mountain Line rides (Nothing is “free.” Let riders pay their way; we do)
6. The fourth floor of the new library (totally unnecessary)
This is not Beverly Hills. A lot of us are retirees on fixed incomes. You may WANT something, but if you cannot afford it, DON’T BUY IT! Simply because someone REQUESTS something does not mean it should come to be! The monies the city contributed to these and other such projects could have been better spent maintaining streets, expanding police headquarters or paying into a reserve fund.
We think that all of you on the city council should stand behind Councilman Ramos, who is proposing sensible and rational reductions for some areas where taxpayer money is being unnecessarily spent.
You should be working towards reducing property taxes, not increasing them. If that means a reduction in services, so be it. Maybe we’re providing too many services to people who pay no taxes.
Meanwhile, city streets which all of us use go unrepaired, potholes go unfilled and many residential streets go unplowed in winter.
Unless you are intent on taxing retirees out of their homes, you will seriously consider cutting back on your expenditures. Please support Councilman Ramos’ budget recommendations. They seem to be intelligent and well-thought-out. He seems to be the only one among you who is willing to cut back services to an affordable level. Concentrate on services all taxpayers require for REAL quality of life, and forget the frivolous requests of those who pay none. We all must have a household budget dependent on the amount of income we have available to us. The city should do the same, WITHOUT soaking property taxpayers to fund unnecessary whims of those who have champagne tastes and beer barrel pocketbooks.
Too many of these projects, regardless of promised private funding, seem to end up costing taxpayer money that could be better spent maintaining streets, hiring additional police officers, and setting aside money for a reserve fund to cover events such as the current revenue shortfall.
Now, with no apparent reserve funds on which to draw, you are proposing another property tax increase. Missoula doesn’t have a revenue problem; it has a SPENDING problem!