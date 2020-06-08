Open Missoula Public Library ASAP

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The response of the Missoula Public Library (MPL) board of trustees to the COVID-19 crisis is unacceptable.

This unelected board is established by state law with independent authority to operate a public library in Missoula to bring the benefits of reading to the citizens. Unlike other public entities, this board must operate under the strict rules as a trust fiduciary, with management reflecting the utmost in loyalty, transparency and accountability to the citizen beneficiaries of the trust. But the board is failing these duties.

To compare the MPL board performance during the crisis, I researched the other major public libraries in the state, including Helena, Great Falls, Billings, Bozeman and even the library in Hamilton to see what they have been doing to serve the public during this time.

These libraries have been doing some or all of these things: receiving materials; allowing limited numbers of patrons inside to get materials; banning seating or computer use; requiring or recommending masks for staff and patrons: providing hand sanitizing stations; providing curbside delivery of materials; holding trustee meetings where the response to the virus was an agenda item with review of plans to reopen; assuring that board meetings are observable and addressable by citizens; publishing meeting minutes regularly; and publishing their budgets online.