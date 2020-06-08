Open Missoula Public Library ASAP

The response of the Missoula Public Library (MPL) board of trustees to the COVID-19 crisis is unacceptable.
This unelected board is established by state law with independent authority to operate a public library in Missoula to bring the benefits of reading to the citizens. Unlike other public entities, this board must operate under the strict rules as a trust fiduciary, with management reflecting the utmost in loyalty, transparency and accountability to the citizen beneficiaries of the trust. But the board is failing these duties.
To compare the MPL board performance during the crisis, I researched the other major public libraries in the state, including Helena, Great Falls, Billings, Bozeman and even the library in Hamilton to see what they have been doing to serve the public during this time.
These libraries have been doing some or all of these things: receiving materials; allowing limited numbers of patrons inside to get materials; banning seating or computer use; requiring or recommending masks for staff and patrons: providing hand sanitizing stations; providing curbside delivery of materials; holding trustee meetings where the response to the virus was an agenda item with review of plans to reopen; assuring that board meetings are observable and addressable by citizens; publishing meeting minutes regularly; and publishing their budgets online.
However, the MPL trustees have been doing none of these things except curbside delivery and even that is a deeply flawed service here. Without returns, if a book goes out in Missoula, it is dead to anyone else.
Loyalty to the trust beneficiaries requires serving the interests of the public, not the library staff. Do this by getting the library open ASAP, like now.
Transparency requires communication of policies and decisions and reasons for actions, as well as equal access to meetings and publishing minutes.
Accountability requires publishing budgets and scrupulous adhering to legitimate uses of public library funding for reading and associated uses and not for bike repair stations, climbing walls, an elk viewing station, children’s museum, “maker” space, public TV studios, cooking class facilities or rental of recreational equipment.
Breach of fiduciary duty is a serious matter. Can’t we expect that a board of trustees managing an important public asset would avoid breaching that trust? As beneficiaries of this public library trust, we are entitled to so much more respect and service than we are getting.
Rocky Sehnert has experience as a public planner in Missoula and Hamilton. He spent four years as a contract officer at the Missoula Housing Authority.
