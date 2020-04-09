Opening Great Burn to snowmobiling could harm wildlife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My name is Brian Christianson and, among other things, I am a landscape photographer based out of Missoula. Last winter, I took four multi-day ski trips into the Great Burn Recommended Wilderness in an effort to photograph that rugged, gorgeous landscape in winter. The goal of these trips was not to cover great distances, but rather to see, observe and document what I could. How rugged and gorgeous it is!

As a part of the forest planning process, the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forest is considering opening up sections of the Great Burn Recommended Wilderness to snowmobiling. This doesn’t concern me from a user conflict perspective: I witnessed no other signs of skiing and know of very few people who make an effort to do so in the Great Burn. Rather, it concerns me from a wildlife perspective.

The Great Burn Recommended Wilderness is home to many sensitive species that, under the best conditions, struggle to eke out a living during the winter months. Wolverines and lynx, two threatened species, continue to struggle in the face of a changing climate. The native mountain goat population in the Great Burn is in decline. The added stress of loud machines moving through the subalpine is not insignificant.