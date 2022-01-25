Opinion: 10-year wildfire strategy will work

The 10-year wildfire strategy recently announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Service represents a broad consensus that more fuels management is needed to combat large and unnaturally severe fires in Montana and across the West. Any major policy initiative is bound to draw critics, and those were featured in Rob Chaney’s Jan. 20 story.

Though framed as a “paradigm shift,” it’s true many of the ideas and tactics in the strategy are not new. For example, its emphasis on coordinating cross-boundary treatments with state agencies, private landowners and other partners was a key part of the previous administration’s wildfire strategy.

Previous administrations, and members of Congress from both parties, have long called for a doubling or tripling of acres for fuel treatments. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has embraced this approach through the state’s Shared Stewardship agreement with the federal government, and in fact the state of Montana successfully doubled its acres treated in 2021. The Forest Service needs to follow suit and the Biden strategy provides a map for accomplishing that goal.

What’s different in the Biden administration’s plan is that it is backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding, which was secured through the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved last year.

For years, the Forest Service has been hamstrung by spiraling wildfire suppression costs and the lack of funding and personnel needed to develop and implement mitigation projects on a large scale. The infrastructure bill gives the Forest Service much needed budgetary relief, so the time is now for the agency to start making a difference on the ground.

Montana is fortunate to have talented and capable public lands managers who are committed to doing right by the land. Any successful strategy must include giving them the resources, policy tools and flexibility to implement the right science-based treatments, in the right places, and at the right times. The recently planned Wildfire Adaptive Missoula (WAM) on the Lolo National Forest adjacent to Missoula is a great example of land managers trying to treat both forested and range areas to lessen wildfire risk near the Forest fringe where more and more people are living.

We’ve seen how Montana’s national forests have been deeply and negatively impacted by wildfire, insects and disease, which inevitably impacts our communities, in addition to water and air quality, wildlife habitat, recreation and many other things we value in these public lands.

These forests and “firesheds” need treatments and ongoing maintenance, but we can’t solve this environmental problem solely with drip torches, brush clearing near homes, or allowing wildfires to burn unchecked. We’ve tried the non-management approach to federal forests for the past four decades and it hasn’t worked.

Home ignition mitigation alone will not help our forests that are suffering from this epidemic of dead and dying trees, driven by overstocked stands, drought and climate change. While we can’t keep people moving into wooded areas, we can treat the national forests to keep them from burning up.

Critics of the strategy can cite instances where severe wildfires overrun fuel breaks and treatments. But there are many more instances and scientific research to suggest that treatments are effective at reducing the intensity of wildfires. Treatments, along with roaded forest access, also give firefighters better and safer opportunities to contain fires before they can destroy our communities and forests.

Among the several factors that contribute to severe fires, fuel is the one factor we can manipulate. Landscape-scale treatments provide a path to lowering the trend of severe fires, and creating conditions where we can bring frequent, low-severity fires back to these landscapes.

We should hope the Biden administration is successful in implementing its strategy. At the same time, Montana’s congressional delegation should continue to address the other barriers to active forest management — namely the obstruction and serial litigation opposing forest management that often comes from a small yet vocal and well-funded minority of activists who inevitably oppose this strategy.

Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. He has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0