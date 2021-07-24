Opinion: 12 years without a minimum wage raise

The federal minimum wage peaked in buying power in 1968, when it was worth more than $12.50 in 2021 dollars, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today, only D.C. and four states — California, Massachusetts, New York, Washington — have a statewide minimum wage rate currently in effect that is greater than or equal to $12.50. Connecticut joins them with an Aug. 1 increase.

Imagine going back in time to December 1968, when Apollo 8 astronauts made history by becoming the first humans to orbit the moon. And telling people that in 2021, the minimum wage would have much less buying power, but we’d be in a space race among billionaires.

Twenty states have minimum wages no higher than the $7.25 federal level. Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee have no state minimum wage, while Georgia and Wyoming have a $5.15 minimum wage, so the $7.25 federal minimum wage applies. The others are Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

Workers and businesses in these states and many others with inadequate minimum wages are counting on a federal raise.